Wednesday, Jan. 12
TV
College Basketball: Men
Villanova at Xavier 5:30 p.m. FS1
Duke at Wake Forest 6 p.m. ACCN
Minnesota at Michigan St. 6 p.m. BTN
LSU at Florida 6 p.m. ESPN2
Temple at Tulsa 6 p.m. ESPNU
Georgia at Mississippi St. 6 p.m. SECN
Utah St. at Colorado St. 7 p.m. CBSSN
St. John's at UConn 7:30 p.m. FS1
NC State at Louisville 8 p.m. ACCN
Maryland at Northwestern 8 p.m. BTN
Virginia Tech at Virginia 8 p.m. ESPN2
TCU at Kansas St. 8 p.m. ESPNU
Missouri at Arkansas 8 p.m. SECN
California at Washington 9 p.m. PAC12N
Boise St. at Nevada 9:30 p.m. FS1
College Basketball: Women
Kansas at Texas 7 p.m. LHN
Pro Basketball: NBA
Dallas at New York 6:45 p.m. BSSW
Dallas at New York 6:45 p.m. ESPN
Houston at San Antonio 7:30 p.m. AT&T-SW
Brooklyn at Chicago 9:05 p.m. ESPN
Pro Football
The Star at Night 5:30 p.m. BSSW
Golf
Asian Tour: Singapore International Championship 11 p.m. GOLF
Pro Hockey
NHL: Montreal at Boston 6 p.m. TNT
AHL: Grand Rapids at Chicago 7 p.m. NHLN
NHL: Seattle at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW+
NHL: Toronto at Arizona 9 p.m. TNT
Soccer: Men
Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid 12:55 p.m. ESPN
Italian Super Cup: Juventus at Inter Milan 2 p.m. CBSSN
Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna 8 p.m. FS2
Tennis
WTA: Sydney; WTA-2: Adelaide 5 a.m. TENNIS
WTA: Sydney; WTA-2: Adelaide 6 p.m. TENNIS
WTA: Sydney; WTA-2: Adelaide 5 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Junior College Basketball: Men, Paris at Tyler, 7:15 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)