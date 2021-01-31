Wednesday, Feb. 2

TV

Major League Baseball

Rangers Insider 5:30 p.m. FSSW

College Basketball: Men

Xavier at DePaul 4 p.m. FS1

Seton Hall at Providence 7 p.m. FS1

South Florida at Tulsa 8 p.m. ESPNU

Georgetown at Creighton 8 p.m. FS1

San Diego St. at New Mexico 10 p.m.

College Basketball: Women

Texas at Oklahoma 7 p.m. FSSW+

Pro Basketball

Indiana at Milwaukee 6:15 p.m. ESPN 

Dallas at Atlanta 6:30 p.m. FSSW

Phoenix at New Orleans 8:35 p.m. ESPN

Golf

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International 2 a.m. (Thur) GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International 5:30 a.m. (Thur) GOLF

Pro Hockey

Detroit at Tampa Bay 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

Boston at Philadelphia 7 p.m. NBCSN

Vegas at San Jose 9:30 p.m. NBCSN

Soccer

Premier: Manchester City at Burnley 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool 2:10 p.m. NBCSN

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Junior College Basketball, Men: Victoria at Tyler, 4:45 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.