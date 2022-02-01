Wednesday, Feb. 2

TV

College Basketball: Men

Florida St. at Clemson 6 p.m. ACCN

Purdue at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN

Butler at Xavier 6 p.m. CBSSN

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest 6 p.m. ESPN2

Arkansas at Georgia 6 p.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech 8 p.m. ACCN

Wisconsin at Illinois 8 p.m. BTN

Dayton at VCU 8 p.m. CBSSN

Syracuse at NC State 8 p.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St. 8 p.m. ESPNU

Florida at Missouri 8 p.m. SECN

Villanova at Marquette 9 p.m. FS1

Pro Basketball

NBA: Memphis at New York 6:45 p.m. ESPN

NBA: Denver at Utah 9:05 p.m. ESPN

College Football

National Signing Day 11 a.m. ESPN2

Senior Bowl: Practice 11:30 a.m. ESPNU

National Signing Day 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Senior Bowl: Practice 2 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

Asian Tour: PIF Saudi International 2 a.m. (Thu) GOLF

Pro Hockey

NHL: Edmonton at Washington 6 p.m. TNT

NHL: Minnesota at Chicago 8:30 p.m. TNT

Soccer: Men

SPFL: Glasgow Rangers at Glasgow Celtic 1:45 p.m. CBSSN

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Honduras 6:30 p.m. FS1

 

Soccer: Hard-Court Futsal Men Copa America

Uruguay vs. Chile 7:45 a.m. FS2

Paraguay vs. Peru 9:45 a.m. FS2

Colombia vs. Brazil 11:45 a.m. FS2

Copa America: Venezuela vs. Argentina 1:45 p.m. FS2

College Volleyball: Men

UC San Diego at USC 9 p.m. PAC12

Tennis

ATP: Pune, Montpellier 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Montpellier 12:30 p.m. TENNIS

ATP: Pune, Montpellier 1:30 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS

ATP: Pune, Montpellier 5 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Junior College Basketball: Women, Coastal Bend at Tyler, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.