Wednesday, Feb. 2
TV
College Basketball: Men
Florida St. at Clemson 6 p.m. ACCN
Purdue at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN
Butler at Xavier 6 p.m. CBSSN
Pittsburgh at Wake Forest 6 p.m. ESPN2
Arkansas at Georgia 6 p.m. ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech 8 p.m. ACCN
Wisconsin at Illinois 8 p.m. BTN
Dayton at VCU 8 p.m. CBSSN
Syracuse at NC State 8 p.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St. 8 p.m. ESPNU
Florida at Missouri 8 p.m. SECN
Villanova at Marquette 9 p.m. FS1
Pro Basketball
NBA: Memphis at New York 6:45 p.m. ESPN
NBA: Denver at Utah 9:05 p.m. ESPN
College Football
National Signing Day 11 a.m. ESPN2
Senior Bowl: Practice 11:30 a.m. ESPNU
National Signing Day 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
Senior Bowl: Practice 2 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
Asian Tour: PIF Saudi International 2 a.m. (Thu) GOLF
Pro Hockey
NHL: Edmonton at Washington 6 p.m. TNT
NHL: Minnesota at Chicago 8:30 p.m. TNT
Soccer: Men
SPFL: Glasgow Rangers at Glasgow Celtic 1:45 p.m. CBSSN
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Honduras 6:30 p.m. FS1
Soccer: Hard-Court Futsal Men Copa America
Uruguay vs. Chile 7:45 a.m. FS2
Paraguay vs. Peru 9:45 a.m. FS2
Colombia vs. Brazil 11:45 a.m. FS2
Copa America: Venezuela vs. Argentina 1:45 p.m. FS2
College Volleyball: Men
UC San Diego at USC 9 p.m. PAC12
Tennis
ATP: Pune, Montpellier 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Montpellier 12:30 p.m. TENNIS
ATP: Pune, Montpellier 1:30 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS
ATP: Pune, Montpellier 5 a.m. (Thu) TENNIS
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Junior College Basketball: Women, Coastal Bend at Tyler, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)