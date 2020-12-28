Wednesday, Dec. 30
TV
College Basketball: Men
Butler at Providence 4 p.m. FS1
Virginia at Notre Dame 5 p.m. ACCN
Nebraska at Ohio St. 5:30 p.m. BTN
Richmond at Davidson 6 p.m. CBSSN
Arkansas at Auburn 6 p.m. ESPN2
Murray St. at Belmont 6 p.m. ESPNU
Seton Hall at Xavier 6 p.m. FS1
Mississippi St. at Georgia 6 p.m. SECN
Boston College at NC State 7 p.m. ACCN
North Carolina at Georgia Tech 7 p.m. FSSW+
Penn St. at Indiana 7:30 p.m. BTN
DePaul at Connecticut 8 p.m. CBSSN
Florida at Vanderbilt 8 p.m. ESPN2
Tennessee at Missouri 8 p.m. SECN
Pro Basketball
Milwaukee at Miami 6:30 p.m. NBATV
Charlotte at Dallas 7:30 p.m. FSSW
Portland at LA Clippers 9:30 p.m. NBATV
College Football
Cotton Bowl Special 10 a.m. FSSW
Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin 11 a.m. ESPN
Cotton Bowl: Florida vs. Oklahoma 7 p.m. ESPN
Pro Football
The Star at Night 5:30 p.m. FSSW
Soccer
Premier: Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur 11:55 p.m. NBCSN
Premier: Liverpool at Newcastle United 1:55 p.m. NBCSN
Copa Do Brasil: Grêmio at São Paulo 6:30 p.m. FS2
---
Radio
College Football: Cotton Bowl, Oklahoma vs. Florida at Arlington, 6 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)