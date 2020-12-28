Wednesday, Dec. 30

TV

College Basketball: Men

Butler at Providence 4 p.m. FS1

Virginia at Notre Dame 5 p.m. ACCN

Nebraska at Ohio St. 5:30 p.m. BTN

Richmond at Davidson 6 p.m. CBSSN

Arkansas at Auburn 6 p.m. ESPN2

Murray St. at Belmont 6 p.m. ESPNU

Seton Hall at Xavier 6 p.m. FS1

Mississippi St. at Georgia 6 p.m. SECN

Boston College at NC State 7 p.m. ACCN

North Carolina at Georgia Tech 7 p.m. FSSW+ 

Penn St. at Indiana 7:30 p.m. BTN

DePaul at Connecticut 8 p.m. CBSSN

Florida at Vanderbilt 8 p.m. ESPN2

Tennessee at Missouri 8 p.m. SECN

Pro Basketball

Milwaukee at Miami 6:30 p.m. NBATV

Charlotte at Dallas 7:30 p.m. FSSW

Portland at LA Clippers 9:30 p.m. NBATV

College Football

Cotton Bowl Special 10 a.m. FSSW

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin 11 a.m. ESPN

Cotton Bowl: Florida vs. Oklahoma 7 p.m. ESPN

Pro Football

The Star at Night 5:30 p.m. FSSW

Soccer

Premier: Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur 11:55 p.m. NBCSN

Premier: Liverpool at Newcastle United 1:55 p.m. NBCSN

Copa Do Brasil: Grêmio at São Paulo 6:30 p.m. FS2

---

Radio

College Football: Cotton Bowl, Oklahoma vs. Florida at Arlington, 6 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Recommended For You


TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.