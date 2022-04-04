Wednesday, April 6
TV
College Baseball
Liberty at Virginia 6 p.m. ACCN
Kansas at Missouri 7 p.m. SECN
Texas: Game Plan with David Pierce 8 p.m. LHN
Baseball: MLB Spring Training
Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay 11:30 a.m. MLBN
Pro Basketball
NBA: Dallas at Detroit 6 p.m. BSSW
NBA: Brooklyn at New York 6:45 p.m. ESPN
NBA75 Celebration Broadcast 6:45 p.m. ESPN2
G-League: Playoffs 8 p.m. ESPNU
NBA: Phoenix at LA Clippers 9:05 p.m. ESPN
Golf
PGA Tour: The Masters Par 3 Contest 2 p.m. ESPN
Pro Hockey
AHL: Syracuse at Toronto 6 p.m. NHLN
NHL: Tampa Bay at Washington 6:30 p.m. TNT
NHL: Calgary at Anaheim 9 p.m. TNT
Rodeo: PBR
The Everett Invitational 10 p.m. CBSSN
Soccer: Men
UEFA Champions: Real Madrid at Chelsea 2 p.m. CBS
CONCACAF Champions: NY City FC at Seattle 9 p.m. FS1
College Softball
St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ACCN
Michigan St. at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN
Florida St. at Florida 5 p.m. SECN
Tulsa at Oklahoma 6 p.m. BSSW+
Kentucky at Louisville 6 p.m. ESPNU
UT Arlington at Texas 6 p.m. LHN
Tennis
WTA: Charleston 9 a.m. TENNIS
WTA: Charleston 6 p.m. TENNIS
Volleyball: Women Athletes Unlimited
Team Drews vs. Team Valentin-Anderson 7:30 p.m. FS2
College Water Polo: Women
Santa Clara at Stanford 7 p.m. PAC-12N
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)