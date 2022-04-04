Wednesday, April 6

TV

College Baseball

Liberty at Virginia 6 p.m. ACCN

Kansas at Missouri 7 p.m. SECN

Texas: Game Plan with David Pierce 8 p.m. LHN

Baseball: MLB Spring Training

Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay 11:30 a.m. MLBN

Pro Basketball

NBA: Dallas at Detroit 6 p.m. BSSW

NBA: Brooklyn at New York 6:45 p.m. ESPN

NBA75 Celebration Broadcast 6:45 p.m. ESPN2

G-League: Playoffs 8 p.m. ESPNU

NBA: Phoenix at LA Clippers 9:05 p.m. ESPN

Golf

PGA Tour: The Masters Par 3 Contest 2 p.m. ESPN

Pro Hockey

AHL: Syracuse at Toronto 6 p.m. NHLN

NHL: Tampa Bay at Washington 6:30 p.m. TNT

NHL: Calgary at Anaheim 9 p.m. TNT

Rodeo: PBR

The Everett Invitational 10 p.m. CBSSN

Soccer: Men

UEFA Champions: Real Madrid at Chelsea 2 p.m. CBS

CONCACAF Champions: NY City FC at Seattle 9 p.m. FS1

College Softball

St. Francis (Pa.) at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ACCN

Michigan St. at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN

Florida St. at Florida 5 p.m. SECN

Tulsa at Oklahoma 6 p.m. BSSW+

Kentucky at Louisville 6 p.m. ESPNU

UT Arlington at Texas 6 p.m. LHN

Tennis

WTA: Charleston 9 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Charleston 6 p.m. TENNIS

Volleyball: Women Athletes Unlimited

Team Drews vs. Team Valentin-Anderson 7:30 p.m. FS2

College Water Polo: Women

Santa Clara at Stanford 7 p.m. PAC-12N

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.