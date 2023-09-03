TV
High School Athletics
Spotlight 5 p.m. BSSW
Major League Baseball
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs 6 p.m. TBS
Houston at Texas 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
Houston at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW
Baltimore at LA Angels 8:30 p.m. MLBN
FIBA Basketball World Cup: Men
Quarterfinals: U.S. vs. Italy 7:30 a.m. ESPN2
Pro Basketball: WNBA
Chicago at Indiana 6 p.m. NBATV
New York at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW+
New York at Dallas 7 p.m. CBSSN
Washington at Phoenix 9 p.m. CBSSN
New York at Dallas (replay) 11 p.m. BSSW
College Football
Texas: Rewind with Coach Sark 6 p.m. LHN
College Golf
The Folds Of Honor Collegiate 3 p.m. GOLF
College Soccer: Men
Marshall at Pittsburgh 5 p.m. ACCN
Kentucky at Louisville 7 p.m. ACCN
Tennis
ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, Quarterfinals 11 a.m. ESPN
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals 6 p.m. ESPN
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Major League Baseball: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)