Tuesday, March 15

TV

Basketball: Africa League

CFV-Beira (Mozambique) vs. REG (Rwanda) 12:30 p.m. NBATV

College Baseball

Michigan at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SECN

College Basketball: Men

NCAA: Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Southern 5:30 p.m. truTV

NIT: Missouri St. at Oklahoma 6 p.m. ESPN

NIT: Belmont at Vanderbilt 6 p.m. ESPN2

NIT: Princeton at VCU 6 p.m. ESPNU

NIT: Oregon at Utah St. 8 p.m. ESPN

NIT: Alcorn St. at Texas A&M 8 p.m. ESPN2

NIT: Cleveland St. at Xavier 8 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA: Indiana vs. Wyoming 8 p.m. truTV

NIT: St. Bonaventure at Colorado 10 p.m. ESPN2

NIT: Santa Clara at Washington St. 10 p.m. ESPNU

College Basketball: Women

Texas: Game Plan with Vic Schaefer 7 p.m. LHN

Pro Basketball

NBA: Phoenix at New Orleans 7 p.m. NBATV

Bowling

WSOB PBA Scorpion Championship 6 p.m. FS1

Pro Hockey

NHL: Dallas at Toronto 6 p.m. BSSW

Rodeo

RodeoHouston: Super Series V, Round 3 7 p.m. BSSW+

RodeoHouston Wrap: Super Series V 11 p.m. BSSW

Soccer: CONCACAF Champions League

Comunicaciones vs. New York City FC 6:55 p.m. FS2

College Softball

Wisconsin at Utah 3 p.m. PAC12N

UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina 5 p.m. ACCN

Wisconsin at Utah 5:30 p.m. PAC12N

Tennis

WTA/ATP: BNP Paribas Open noon TENNIS

WTA/ATP: BNP Paribas Open 1 p.m. TENNIS

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

---

Streaming

College Basketball: Men

NIT: Texas St. at North Texas 7 p.m. ESPN+

 
 

