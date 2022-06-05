Tuesday, June 7
TV
Baseball: MLB
Texas at Cleveland 6 p.m. BSSW
Seattle at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
LA Dodgers at Chicago White Sox 7 p.m. TBS
Pro Football: NFL
The Blitz: Dallas Cowboys Report 9:30 p.m. BSSW
Pro Hockey: Stanley Cup Conference Playoffs
East G4: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay 7 p.m. ESPN
Soccer: Men
UEFA Nations: Italy vs. Hungary 1:30 p.m. FS1
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
MLB: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)