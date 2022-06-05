Tuesday, June 7

TV

Baseball: MLB

Texas at Cleveland 6 p.m. BSSW

Seattle at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

LA Dodgers at Chicago White Sox 7 p.m. TBS

Pro Football: NFL

The Blitz: Dallas Cowboys Report 9:30 p.m. BSSW

Pro Hockey: Stanley Cup Conference Playoffs

East G4: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay 7 p.m. ESPN

Soccer: Men

UEFA Nations: Italy vs. Hungary 1:30 p.m. FS1

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

MLB: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

