Tuesday, Jan. 4

TV

College Basketball: Men

Ohio at Akron 5 p.m. CBSSN

Inside LSU Basketball 5:30 p.m. BSSW

Auburn at South Carolina 5:30 p.m. SECN

NC State at Virginia Tech 6 p.m. ACCN

Florida St. at Wake Forest 6 p.m. BSSW

Michigan at Rutgers 6 p.m. BTN

Kentucky at LSU 6 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN2

Texas A&M at Georgia 6 p.m. ESPNU

Xavier at Georgetown 6 p.m. FS1

Seton Hall at Butler 7 p.m. CBSSN

Vanderbilt at Arkansas 7:30 p.m. SECN

Georgia Tech at Duke 8 p.m. ACCN

Virginia at Clemson 8 p.m. BSSW

Kansas at Oklahoma St. 8 p.m. ESPN2

Tulsa at Memphis 8 p.m. ESPNU

Providence at Marquette 8 p.m. FS1

College Basketball: Women

Michigan at Nebraska 8 p.m. BTN

Pro Basketball: NBA

Indiana at New York 6:30 p.m. NBATV

Sacramento at LA Lakers 9:30 p.m. NBATV

College Football

Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Kansas St. 8 p.m. ESPN

Pro Hockey

CHL: Rögle vs. Frölunda 11 a.m. NHLN

CHL: Red Bull Munich vs. Tappara Tampere 1:30 p.m. NHLN

Tennis

ATP Cup Group Stage; WTA-1: Adelaide, WTA-1&2: Melbourne 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP Cup Group Stage; WTA-1: Adelaide, WTA-1&2: Melbourne 5 p.m. TENNIS

ATP Cup Group Stage; WTA-1: Adelaide, WTA-1&2: Melbourne 5 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS

  

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

---

Streaming

College Basketball: Men

Texas at Kansas St. 6 p.m. ESPN+

Howard at Penn 6 p.m. ESPN+

Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky 6 p.m. ESPN+

Long Beach St. at CSU-Fullerton 9 p.m. ESPN+

 
 

