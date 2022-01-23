Tuesday, Jan. 25
TV
College Basketball: Men
Inside LSU Basketball 5:30 p.m. BSSW
Richmond at Rhode Island 5:30 p.m. CBSSN
Alabama at Georgia 5:30 p.m. SECN
Michigan St. at Illinois 6 p.m. ESPN
Clemson at Duke 6 p.m. ESPN2
Cincinnati at Temple 6 p.m. ESPNU
DePaul at Villanova 6 p.m. FS1
Syracuse at Pittsburgh 7 p.m. ACCN
Maryland at Rutgers 7 p.m. BTN
Georgetown at Connecticut 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
Auburn at Missouri 7:30 p.m. SECN
Mississippi St. at Kentucky 8 p.m. ESPN
Texas at TCU 8 p.m. ESPNU
Nevada at Colorado St. 8 p.m. FS1
Colorado at Oregon 9 p.m. PAC12N
Arizona at UCLA 10 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball: Women
Iowa at Penn St. 5 p.m. BTN
Texas: Gameplan with Vic Schaefer 7 p.m.
Pro Basketball
NBA: LA Lakers at Brooklyn 6:30 p.m. TNT
NBA: San Antonio at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
NBA: Dallas at Golden State 9 p.m. TNT
College Golf
Southwestern Invitational: Day 2 3:30 p.m. GOLF
Tennis: ATP/WTA
Australian Open: Quarterfinals 1 p.m. ESPN2
Australian Open: Quarterfinals 8 p.m. ESPN2
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)