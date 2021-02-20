Tuesday, Feb. 23

TV

College Basketball: Men 

West Virginia at TCU 6 p.m. ESPN2

Central Florida at SMU 6 p.m. ESPNU

Illinois at Michigan St. 6 p.m. FS1

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech 6 p.m. FSSW

Pro Basketball: NBA

Boston at Dallas 6:30 p.m. TNT

Portland at Denver 9 p.m. TNT

Pro Basketball: NBA G-League

Lakeland Magic vs. Westchester 2 p.m. ESPN2

Pro Hockey: NHL

Pittsburgh at Washington 6 p.m. NBCSN

Soccer: Men

Premier: Southampton at Leeds United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

WTA: Adelaide, ATP: Montpellier, Singapore 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Montpellier noon TENNIS

WTA: Adelaide, ATP: Montpellier, Singapore 6:30 p.m. TENNIS

WTA: Adelaide, ATP: Montpellier, Singapore 5 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

College Basketball: Men, Kansas at Texas, 7:45 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

