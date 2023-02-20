Tuesday, Feb. 21
TV
College Baseball
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas 5 p.m. LHN
College Basketball: Men
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. ACCN
Murray St. at Missouri St. 6 p.m. CBSSN
Villanova at Xavier 5:30 p.m. FS1
Tennessee at Texas A&M 6 p.m. ESPN
Baylor at Kansas St. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Miami at Virginia Tech 6 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi St. at Missouri 6 p.m. SECN
Marquette at Creighton 7:30 p.m. FS1
Utah St. at Wyoming 8 p.m. CBSSN
Indiana at Michigan St. 8 p.m. ESPN
Texas Tech at Oklahoma 8 p.m. ESPN2
Iowa St. at Texas 8 p.m. LHN
Georgia at Arkansas 8 p.m. SECN
Colorado St. at San Diego St. 10 p.m. CBSSN
College Basketball: Women
Iowa at Maryland 7 p.m. BTN
Texas: Game Plan with Vic Shaefer 10 p.m. LHN
Soccer: Men
UEFA Champions: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid 2 p.m. CBS
UEFA Champions: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli 2 p.m. Paramount+
FFA Cup of Nations: Czech Republic vs. Spain 10 p.m. ESPN+
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)