Tuesday, Feb. 21

TV

College Baseball

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas 5 p.m. LHN

College Basketball: Men

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. ACCN

Murray St. at Missouri St. 6 p.m. CBSSN

Villanova at Xavier 5:30 p.m. FS1

Tennessee at Texas A&M 6 p.m. ESPN

Baylor at Kansas St. 6 p.m. ESPN2

Miami at Virginia Tech 6 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi St. at Missouri 6 p.m. SECN

Marquette at Creighton 7:30 p.m. FS1

Utah St. at Wyoming 8 p.m. CBSSN

Indiana at Michigan St. 8 p.m. ESPN

Texas Tech at Oklahoma 8 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa St. at Texas 8 p.m. LHN

Georgia at Arkansas 8 p.m. SECN

Colorado St. at San Diego St. 10 p.m. CBSSN

College Basketball: Women

Iowa at Maryland 7 p.m. BTN

Texas: Game Plan with Vic Shaefer 10 p.m. LHN

Soccer: Men

UEFA Champions: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid 2 p.m. CBS

UEFA Champions: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Napoli 2 p.m. Paramount+

FFA Cup of Nations: Czech Republic vs. Spain 10 p.m. ESPN+

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.