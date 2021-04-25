Tuesday, April 27
TV
College Baseball
Incarnate Word at Texas 6:30 p.m. LHN
Baseball: MLB
Boston at NY Mets 6 p.m. ESPN
Seattle at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW2
LA Angels at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW
Basketball: NBA
Minnesota at Houston 8 p.m. AT&T-SW
Dallas at Golden State 8:30 p.m. TNT
Pro Football: NFL
Dallas Cowboys Report 5:30 p.m. BSSW
Golf
PGA of America: PGA Professional Championship 3 p.m. GOLF
Pro Hockey: NHL
Stars Insider 6 p.m. BSSW
NY Islanders at Washington 6 p.m. NBCSN
Carolina at Dallas 7:30 p.m. BSSW+
Soccer: Men
CONCACAF Champions League 7 p.m. FS1
CONCACAF Champions League 9 p.m. FS1
Tennis
ATP: Munich, Estoril, 5 a.m. TENNIS
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)