Tuesday, April 19

TV

College Baseball

Kentucky at Louisville 4 p.m. ACCN

Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SECN

Air Force at Texas 6:30 p.m. LHN

Campbell at North Carolina 7 p.m. ACCN

BYU at Utah 7 p.m. PAC-12N

Arizona at Creighton 8 p.m. CBSSN

Baseball: MLB

Toronto at Boston 6 p.m. MLBN

LA Angeles at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Texas at Seattle 8 p.m. BSSW

Atlanta at LA Dodgers 9 p.m. TBS

Basketball: Africa League

Petro de Luanda vs. FAP 7 a.m. NBATV

Espoir Fukash vs. Zamalek 11 a.m. NBATV

Espoir Fukash vs. Cape Town 12:30 p.m. NBATV

Basketball: NBA Playoffs

East G2: Atlanta at Miami 6:30 p.m. TNT

West G2: Minnesota at Memphis 7:30 p.m. NBATV

West G2: New Orleans at Phoenix 9 p.m. TNT

Pro Football: NFL

The Blitz: Dallas Cowboys Report 7 p.m. BSSW

Golf

PGA Professional Championship 2 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL

Los Angeles at Anaheim 9 p.m. ESPN

College Lacrosse: Men

Loyola (Md.) at Georgetown 5:30 p.m. CBSSN

Soccer: Men

German Cup SF: SC Freiburg at Hamburg SV 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Coppa Italia SF: AC Milan at Inter Milan 2 p.m. CBSSN

Premier: Manchester United at Liverpool 2 p.m. USA

College Softball

Michigan at Michigan St. 5 p.m. BTN

UC Davis at California 5 p.m. PAC-12N

Tennis

ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade; WTA: Stuttgart, Istanbul 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade; WTA: Stuttgart, Istanbul 4 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS

ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade; WTA: Stuttgart, Istanbul 5 a.m. (Wed) TENNIS

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

MLB: Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners, 8 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

