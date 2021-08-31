Thursday, Sept. 2
TV
Auto Racing
Formula 1: Dutch GP Practice 1 4:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
Pro Basketball: WNBA
Atlanta at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW
Fishing
Let's Fish Southwest 5:30 p.m. BSSW
Texas Insider Fishing Report 9 p.m. BSSW
College Football
Boise St. at UCF 6 p.m. ESPN
East Carolina vs. Appalachian St. 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
Ohio St. at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
Longhorn Weekly with Coach Sark 9 p.m. LHN
High School Football
Dickinson at Fort Bend Ridge Point 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
1995 5A DI Final: Converse Judson vs. Odessa Permian 10 p.m. BSSW
2007 4A DI: Final: Lake Travis vs. Highland Park 11 p.m. BSSW
Golf
EPGA: Italian Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour Championship 9 a.m. GOLF
PGA: The Tour Championship noon GOLF
Paralympics: Tokyo 2020
Track & Field; Road Cycling; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing 8 p.m. NBCSN
Goalball (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball 2 a.m. (Fri) NBCSN
College Soccer: Women
New Mexico St. at Texas 7 p.m. LHN
Tennis
ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, Second Round 11 a.m.
ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, Second Round 5 p.m. ESPN2
ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, Second Round 6 p.m. ESPN2
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)