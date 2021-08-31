Thursday, Sept. 2

TV

Auto Racing

Formula 1: Dutch GP Practice 1 4:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Atlanta at Dallas 7 p.m. BSSW

Fishing

Let's Fish Southwest 5:30 p.m. BSSW

Texas Insider Fishing Report 9 p.m. BSSW

College Football

Boise St. at UCF 6 p.m. ESPN

East Carolina vs. Appalachian St. 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

Ohio St. at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX

Longhorn Weekly with Coach Sark 9 p.m. LHN

High School Football 

Dickinson at Fort Bend Ridge Point 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

1995 5A DI Final: Converse Judson vs. Odessa Permian 10 p.m. BSSW

2007 4A DI: Final: Lake Travis vs. Highland Park 11 p.m. BSSW

Golf

EPGA: Italian Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour Championship 9 a.m. GOLF

PGA: The Tour Championship noon GOLF

Paralympics: Tokyo 2020

Track & Field; Road Cycling; Wheelchair Tennis; Canoeing 8 p.m. NBCSN

Goalball (Final); Swimming; Track & Field; Wheelchair Basketball 2 a.m. (Fri) NBCSN

College Soccer: Women

New Mexico St. at Texas 7 p.m. LHN

Tennis

ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, Second Round 11 a.m.

ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, Second Round 5 p.m. ESPN2

ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, Second Round 6 p.m. ESPN2

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

