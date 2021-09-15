Thursday, Sept. 16
TV
Auto Racing
NASCAR ARCA Menards: Bush's Beans 200 5:30 p.m. FS1
GT World Challenge Europe: Endurance Cup 6 p.m. CBSSN
Truck Series: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics 8 p.m. FS1
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh 11:30 a.m. MLBN
San Diego at San Francisco 2:30 p.m. MLBN
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (JIP) 5:30 p.m. MLBN
Houston at Texas 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
Houston at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW
Fishing
Let's Fish Southwest 5:30 p.m. BSSW
Texas Insider Fishing Report 10:30 p.m. BSSW
College Football
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette 7 p.m. ESPN
Longhorn Weekly with Coach Sark 9 p.m. LHN
High School Football
The Woodlands at Katy 7 p.m. AT&T-SW+
Pro Football: NFL
NY Giants at Washington 7:20 p.m. NFLN
Golf
EPGA Tour: Dutch Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: Cambia Portland Classic 2 p.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship 5 p.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2
Rugby
NRL Playoffs: Manly Warringah vs. Sydney 4:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2
College Soccer: Men
Stanford at UCLA 9 p.m. PAC12N
College Soccer: Women
South Carolina at Missouri 6 p.m. SECN
Pittsburgh at Clemson 7 p.m. ACCN
Utah Valley at Oklahoma 7 p.m. BSSW+
Samford at Texas 7 p.m. LHN
Soccer: Men
CONCACAF Champions: Monterrey at Cruz Azul 9 p.m. FS2
Soccer: Women
Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz-WTA 5 a.m. TENNIS
WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz-WTA 10 a.m. TENNIS
WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz-WTA 11 a.m. TENNIS
WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz-WTA 4 a.m. (Fri) TENNIS
WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz-WTA 5 a.m. (Fri) TENNIS
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
High School Football: Allen at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
High School Football: Arp at Waskom, 7 p.m. (KYKX 105.7-FM, Longview-Tyler)