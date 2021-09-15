Thursday, Sept. 16

TV

Auto Racing

NASCAR ARCA Menards: Bush's Beans 200 5:30 p.m. FS1

GT World Challenge Europe: Endurance Cup 6 p.m. CBSSN

Truck Series: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics 8 p.m. FS1

Major League Baseball

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh 11:30 a.m. MLBN

San Diego at San Francisco 2:30 p.m. MLBN

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (JIP) 5:30 p.m. MLBN

Houston at Texas 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Houston at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW

Fishing

Let's Fish Southwest 5:30 p.m. BSSW

Texas Insider Fishing Report 10:30 p.m. BSSW

College Football

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette 7 p.m. ESPN

Longhorn Weekly with Coach Sark 9 p.m. LHN

High School Football

The Woodlands at Katy 7 p.m. AT&T-SW+

Pro Football: NFL

NY Giants at Washington 7:20 p.m. NFLN

Golf

EPGA Tour: Dutch Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: Cambia Portland Classic 2 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship 5 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2

Rugby

NRL Playoffs: Manly Warringah vs. Sydney 4:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2

College Soccer: Men

Stanford at UCLA 9 p.m. PAC12N

College Soccer: Women

South Carolina at Missouri 6 p.m. SECN

Pittsburgh at Clemson 7 p.m. ACCN

Utah Valley at Oklahoma 7 p.m. BSSW+

Samford at Texas 7 p.m. LHN

Soccer: Men

CONCACAF Champions: Monterrey at Cruz Azul 9 p.m. FS2

Soccer: Women

Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz-WTA 5 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz-WTA 10 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz-WTA 11 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz-WTA 4 a.m. (Fri) TENNIS

WTA: Luxembourg, Portoroz-WTA 5 a.m. (Fri) TENNIS

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

High School Football: Allen at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

High School Football: Arp at Waskom, 7 p.m. (KYKX 105.7-FM, Longview-Tyler)

 
 

