Thursday, Oct. 8
TV
Auto Racing
F1: German Grand Prix 3:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2
Korean Baseball
Samsung at LG 4:25 a.m. ESPN2
NC at LG 11:55 p.m. ESPN2
Major League Baseball
NLDS G3: Atlanta vs. Miami 1:08 p.m. FS1
ALDS G4: Oakland vs. Houston 2:35 p.m. TBS
ALDS G4: Tampa Bay vs. New York 6:10 p.m. TBS
NLDS G3: Los Angeles vs. San Diego 8:08 p.m. FS1
Australian Rules Football
Richmond vs. St. Kilda 3:30 p.m. (Fri) FS2
College Football
Texas A&M at Alabama (replay) 8 a.m. ESPNU
TCU at Texas (replay) 10:30 a.m LHN
1981: Oklahoma vs. Texas 11 a.m. ESPNU
Missouri at Tennessee (replay) 11 a.m. SECN
2009: Oklahoma vs. Texas 12:30 p.m. LHN
2015: Oklahoma vs. Texas 2:30 p.m. LHN
1994: Texas vs. Oklahoma 3 p.m. ESPNU
Texas A&M at Alabama (replay) 6 p.m. SECN
Tulane at Houston 6:30 p.m. ESPN
AT&T Red River Showdown Preview 7 p.m. FSSW
Texas: Longhorn Weekly with Tom Herman 9 p.m. LHN
Pro Football
Tampa Bay at Chicago 7:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN
Golf
EPGA: BMW PGA Championship 5:30 a.m. GOLF
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship noon GOLF
PGA: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open 4 p.m. GOLF
EPGA: BMW PGA Championship 5:30 a.m. (Fri) GOLF
Horse Racing
America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
America's Day at the Races 1 p.m. FSSW
America's Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS2
Rugby
Canberra at Sydney 3:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1
College Soccer: Women
Boston College at Pittsburgh 5 p.m. ACCN
Virginia at North Carolina 7 p.m. ACCN
Soccer
UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying: Serbia at Norway 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
French Open: Men's Doubles Semifinals 4 a.m. TENNIS
French Open: Women's Semifinals 8 a.m. TENNIS
French Open: Women's Semifinals 10 a.m. NBC/NBCSN
French Open: Women's Doubles Semifinals (Fri) 4 a.m. TENNIS
College Volleyball: Women
Florida St. at Georgia Tech 3 p.m. ACCN
Miami at Clemson 5 p.m. FSSW
Oklahoma at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPNU
Iowa St. at Texas 7 p.m. LHN
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Pro Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)