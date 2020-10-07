Thursday, Oct. 8

TV

Auto Racing

F1: German Grand Prix 3:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

Korean Baseball

Samsung at LG 4:25 a.m. ESPN2

NC at LG 11:55 p.m. ESPN2

Major League Baseball

NLDS G3: Atlanta vs. Miami 1:08 p.m. FS1

ALDS G4: Oakland vs. Houston 2:35 p.m. TBS

ALDS G4: Tampa Bay vs. New York 6:10 p.m. TBS

NLDS G3: Los Angeles vs. San Diego 8:08 p.m. FS1

Australian Rules Football

Richmond vs. St. Kilda 3:30 p.m. (Fri) FS2

College Football

Texas A&M at Alabama (replay) 8 a.m. ESPNU

TCU at Texas (replay) 10:30 a.m LHN

1981: Oklahoma vs. Texas 11 a.m. ESPNU

Missouri at Tennessee (replay) 11 a.m. SECN

2009: Oklahoma vs. Texas 12:30 p.m. LHN

2015: Oklahoma vs. Texas 2:30 p.m. LHN

1994: Texas vs. Oklahoma 3 p.m. ESPNU

Texas A&M at Alabama (replay) 6 p.m. SECN

Tulane at Houston 6:30 p.m. ESPN

AT&T Red River Showdown Preview 7 p.m. FSSW

Texas: Longhorn Weekly with Tom Herman 9 p.m. LHN

Pro Football

Tampa Bay at Chicago 7:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN

Golf

EPGA: BMW PGA Championship 5:30 a.m. GOLF

LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship noon GOLF

PGA: Shriners Hospitals For Children Open 4 p.m. GOLF

EPGA: BMW PGA Championship 5:30 a.m. (Fri) GOLF 

Horse Racing

America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

America's Day at the Races 1 p.m. FSSW

America's Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS2

Rugby

Canberra at Sydney 3:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1

College Soccer: Women

Boston College at Pittsburgh 5 p.m. ACCN

Virginia at North Carolina 7 p.m. ACCN

Soccer

UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying: Serbia at Norway 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

French Open: Men's Doubles Semifinals 4 a.m. TENNIS

French Open: Women's Semifinals 8 a.m. TENNIS

French Open: Women's Semifinals 10 a.m. NBC/NBCSN

French Open: Women's Doubles Semifinals (Fri) 4 a.m. TENNIS 

College Volleyball: Women

Florida St. at Georgia Tech 3 p.m. ACCN

Miami at Clemson 5 p.m. FSSW

Oklahoma at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPNU

Iowa St. at Texas 7 p.m. LHN

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Pro Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

