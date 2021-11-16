Thursday, Nov. 18
TV
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Pro Football: NFL, New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Abundant sunshine. High 82F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
A few showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: November 17, 2021 @ 1:20 am
Thursday, Nov. 18
TV
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Pro Football: NFL, New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS
Sports Editor
I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.