Thursday, May 5

TV

College Athletics

Inside LSU Sports 5 p.m. BSSW

Texas: Longhorn Extra 7 p.m. LHN

Australian Rules Football: AFL Premiership

North Melbourne at Fremantle 5:30 p.m. (Fri) FS2

College Baseball

Tennessee at Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN

Baseball: MLB

LA Angels at Boston 12:30 p.m. MLBN

Toronto at Cleveland 5 p.m. MLBN

Detroit at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Tampa Bay at Seattle 8:30 p.m. MLBN

Fishing

Let's Fish Southwest 5:30 p.m. BSSW

Texas Insider Fishing Report 7 p.m. BSSW

Golf

DP World Tour: British Masters 7:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship 1 p.m. GOLF

18-Holes with Jimmy Hanlin 6 p.m. BSSW

Pro Hockey: Stanley Cup First Round

East G2: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers 6 p.m. TNT

East G2: Washington at Florida 6:30 p.m. TBS

West G2: Nashville at Colorado 8 p.m. TNT

West G2: Dallas at Calgary 8:30 p.m. TBS

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

College Lacrosse: Men

Big Ten SF: Johns Hopkins at Maryland 4:30 p.m. BTN

Big East SF: Villanova vs. Denver 4:30 p.m. CBSSN

Big Ten SF: Ohio St. vs. Rutgers 7 p.m. BTN

Big East SF: Marquette at Georgetown 7 p.m. CBSSN 

College Lacrosse: Women

Pac-12 Semifinal 6:30 p.m. PAC-12N

Pac-12 Semifinal 9 p.m. PAC-12N

Rugby: Men, NRL

Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra 3 a.m. (Fri) FS2

College Softball

Pittsburgh at Duke 6:30 p.m. ACCN

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma 8 p.m. ESPN

Tennis

WTA: Madrid Open SF; ATP: Madrid Open 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Madrid Open 7 a.m. BSSW

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

