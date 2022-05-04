Thursday, May 5
TV
College Athletics
Inside LSU Sports 5 p.m. BSSW
Texas: Longhorn Extra 7 p.m. LHN
Australian Rules Football: AFL Premiership
North Melbourne at Fremantle 5:30 p.m. (Fri) FS2
College Baseball
Tennessee at Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN
Baseball: MLB
LA Angels at Boston 12:30 p.m. MLBN
Toronto at Cleveland 5 p.m. MLBN
Detroit at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
Tampa Bay at Seattle 8:30 p.m. MLBN
Fishing
Let's Fish Southwest 5:30 p.m. BSSW
Texas Insider Fishing Report 7 p.m. BSSW
Golf
DP World Tour: British Masters 7:30 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship 1 p.m. GOLF
18-Holes with Jimmy Hanlin 6 p.m. BSSW
Pro Hockey: Stanley Cup First Round
East G2: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers 6 p.m. TNT
East G2: Washington at Florida 6:30 p.m. TBS
West G2: Nashville at Colorado 8 p.m. TNT
West G2: Dallas at Calgary 8:30 p.m. TBS
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
College Lacrosse: Men
Big Ten SF: Johns Hopkins at Maryland 4:30 p.m. BTN
Big East SF: Villanova vs. Denver 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
Big Ten SF: Ohio St. vs. Rutgers 7 p.m. BTN
Big East SF: Marquette at Georgetown 7 p.m. CBSSN
College Lacrosse: Women
Pac-12 Semifinal 6:30 p.m. PAC-12N
Pac-12 Semifinal 9 p.m. PAC-12N
Rugby: Men, NRL
Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra 3 a.m. (Fri) FS2
College Softball
Pittsburgh at Duke 6:30 p.m. ACCN
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma 8 p.m. ESPN
Tennis
WTA: Madrid Open SF; ATP: Madrid Open 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Madrid Open 7 a.m. BSSW
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)