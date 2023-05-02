Thursday, May 4

TV

College Baseball

NC State at Notre Dame 6 p.m. ACCN

Mississippi at Missouri 6 p.m. SECN

Vanderbilt at Alabama 7 p.m. ESPNU

Major League Baseball

NY Mets at Detroit 12:10 p.m. MLBN

Seattle at Oakland 2:37 p.m. MLBN

Atlanta at Miami 3:10 p.m. MLBN

Toronto at Boston 5:10 p.m. MLBN

Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs

G2: LA Lakers at Golden State 8 p.m. ESPN

Golf

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship 5:45 a.m. ESPN+

EPGA: Italian Open 6 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship 1 p.m. GOLF

LPGA: Hanwha International Crown 5 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: Stanley Cup Playoffs

G2: Florida at Toronto 6 p.m. TNT

G2: Seattle at Dallas 8:30 p.m. TNT

Soccer

Premier: Manchester United  vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 2 p.m. USA

Tennis

Madrid Open 6 a.m. TENNIS

Madrid Open 1 p.m. TENNIS

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

