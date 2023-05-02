Thursday, May 4
TV
College Baseball
NC State at Notre Dame 6 p.m. ACCN
Mississippi at Missouri 6 p.m. SECN
Vanderbilt at Alabama 7 p.m. ESPNU
Major League Baseball
NY Mets at Detroit 12:10 p.m. MLBN
Seattle at Oakland 2:37 p.m. MLBN
Atlanta at Miami 3:10 p.m. MLBN
Toronto at Boston 5:10 p.m. MLBN
Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs
G2: LA Lakers at Golden State 8 p.m. ESPN
Golf
PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship 5:45 a.m. ESPN+
EPGA: Italian Open 6 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship 1 p.m. GOLF
LPGA: Hanwha International Crown 5 p.m. GOLF
Pro Hockey: Stanley Cup Playoffs
G2: Florida at Toronto 6 p.m. TNT
G2: Seattle at Dallas 8:30 p.m. TNT
Soccer
Premier: Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 2 p.m. USA
Tennis
Madrid Open 6 a.m. TENNIS
Madrid Open 1 p.m. TENNIS
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)