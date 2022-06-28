Thursday, June 30
TV
Australian Rules Football
AFL: St. Kilda at Carlton 4:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2
High School Baseball
GEICO National Championship: Semifinal 7 p.m. ESPNU
Baseball: MLB
Minnesota at Cleveland noon MLBN
NY Yankees at Houston 5 p.m. AT&T-SW
Atlanta at Philadelphia 5 p.m. MLBN
San Diego at LA Dodgers 9 p.m. FS1
Fishing
Let's Fish Southwest 5:30 p.m. BSSW
Texas Insider Fishing Report 7 p.m. BSSW
Football: CFL
British Columbia at Ottawa 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
DP World Tour: Irish Open 7 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: John Deere Classic 2 p.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS2
High School Lacrosse: Boys
Nike National Showcase: Pool Play 6 p.m. ESPNU
High School Lacrosse: Girls
Nike National Showcase: Pool Play 5 p.m. ESPNU
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon 5 a.m. ESPN
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon 10 a.m. ESPN
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon 5 a.m. (Fri) ESPN
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)