Thursday, July 7

TV

Baseball: MLB

Kansas City at Houston 1 p.m. BSSW

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 1 p.m. MLBN

NY Yankees at Boston 6 p.m. MLBN

Basketball: NBA Summer League

Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia 5 p.m. NBATV

Memphis at Utah 7 p.m. NBATV

Houston vs. Orlando 9 p.m. ESPN

Portland vs. Detroit 11 p.m. ESPN 

Bowling

PBA: Carter Division Finals 7 p.m. FS1

Cycling: Tour de France

Stage 6: 140 miles, Binche (Belgium) to Longwy, France 7 a.m. USA

Fishing

Let's Fish Southwest 5:30 p.m. BSSW

Texas Insider Fishing Report 7 p.m. BSSW

Golf

PGA Tour: Scottish Open 7:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: Senior Players Championship 12:30 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship 3 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL

2022 NHL Draft: Round 1 6 p.m. ESPN

Lacrosse: Women

World Championships: Semifinal 6 p.m. ESPN2

World Championships: Semifinal 8 p.m. ESPN2

Rugby: Men

NRL: South Sydney at Newcastle 4:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2

Soccer: Women UEFA Championship

Norway vs. Northern Ireland 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals 7 a.m. ESPN

ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Mixed Doubles Final noon ESPN

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

