Thursday, July 7
TV
Baseball: MLB
Kansas City at Houston 1 p.m. BSSW
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 1 p.m. MLBN
NY Yankees at Boston 6 p.m. MLBN
Basketball: NBA Summer League
Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia 5 p.m. NBATV
Memphis at Utah 7 p.m. NBATV
Houston vs. Orlando 9 p.m. ESPN
Portland vs. Detroit 11 p.m. ESPN
Bowling
PBA: Carter Division Finals 7 p.m. FS1
Cycling: Tour de France
Stage 6: 140 miles, Binche (Belgium) to Longwy, France 7 a.m. USA
Fishing
Let's Fish Southwest 5:30 p.m. BSSW
Texas Insider Fishing Report 7 p.m. BSSW
Golf
PGA Tour: Scottish Open 7:30 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: Senior Players Championship 12:30 p.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Barbasol Championship 3 p.m. GOLF
Pro Hockey: NHL
2022 NHL Draft: Round 1 6 p.m. ESPN
Lacrosse: Women
World Championships: Semifinal 6 p.m. ESPN2
World Championships: Semifinal 8 p.m. ESPN2
Rugby: Men
NRL: South Sydney at Newcastle 4:30 a.m. (Fri) FS2
Soccer: Women UEFA Championship
Norway vs. Northern Ireland 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals 7 a.m. ESPN
ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Mixed Doubles Final noon ESPN
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)