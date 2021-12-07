Thursday, Dec. 9
TV
Auto Racing
Formula 1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Practice 1 3:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPNU
Roberto Clemente PBL Baseball
RA12 at Gigantes de Carolina 5 p.m. FS2
College Basketball: Men
Bethune-Cookman at NC State 5:30 p.m. BSSW
Texas at Seton Hall 5:30 p.m. FS1
Purdue at Rutgers 6 p.m. BTN
Colgate at Pittsburgh 7 p.m. ACCN
Monmouth at St. John's 7:30 p.m. FS1
Merrimack at Gonzaga 8 p.m. AT&T-SW
Iowa at Iowa St. 8 p.m. ESPN2
Grand Canyon at Arizona St. 8:30 p.m. PAC12N
College Basketball: Women
UConn at Georgia Tech 6 p.m. ESPN2
DePaul at Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN
Michigan at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
Pro Basketball
NBA: Utah at Philadelphia 6 p.m. NBATV
G-League: Austin at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW+
College Football
College Football Awards 6 p.m. ESPN
Pro Football: NFL
Pittsburgh at Minnesota 7:20 p.m. FOX
Pittsburgh at Minnesota 7:20 p.m. NFLN
Pro Hockey: NFL
Dallas at Los Angeles 9:30 p.m. BSSW
Tennis
ATP: Florianopolis, Maia Challengers 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Florianopolis 1:30 p.m. TENNIS
ATP: Florianopolis, Maia Challengers 5 a.m. (Fri) TENNIS
Triathlon
The Clash Daytona 7 p.m. NBCSN
College Volleyball: NCAA Women's Tournament
BYU vs. Purdue 10 a.m. EPSNU
Florida at Louisville noon ESPNU
Baylor vs. Minnesota 2 p.m. ESPNU
UCLA at Wisconsin 4 p.m. ESPNU
Washington at Texas 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
Illinois vs. Nebraska 8:30 p.m. ESPNU
Winter Sports
Curling: Men's Olympics Qualifying 8 a.m. NBCSN
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Pro Football: NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings, 7 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)