Thursday, Dec. 9

TV

Auto Racing

Formula 1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Practice 1 3:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPNU

Roberto Clemente PBL Baseball

RA12 at Gigantes de Carolina 5 p.m. FS2

College Basketball: Men

Bethune-Cookman at NC State 5:30 p.m. BSSW

Texas at Seton Hall 5:30 p.m. FS1

Purdue at Rutgers 6 p.m. BTN

Colgate at Pittsburgh 7 p.m. ACCN

Monmouth at St. John's 7:30 p.m. FS1

Merrimack at Gonzaga 8 p.m. AT&T-SW

Iowa at Iowa St. 8 p.m. ESPN2

Grand Canyon at Arizona St. 8:30 p.m. PAC12N

College Basketball: Women

UConn at Georgia Tech 6 p.m. ESPN2

DePaul at Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN

Michigan at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN

Pro Basketball

NBA: Utah at Philadelphia 6 p.m. NBATV

G-League: Austin at Texas 7 p.m. BSSW+

College Football

College Football Awards 6 p.m. ESPN

Pro Football: NFL

Pittsburgh at Minnesota 7:20 p.m. FOX

Pittsburgh at Minnesota 7:20 p.m. NFLN

Pro Hockey: NFL

Dallas at Los Angeles 9:30 p.m. BSSW

Tennis

ATP: Florianopolis, Maia Challengers 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Florianopolis 1:30 p.m. TENNIS

ATP: Florianopolis, Maia Challengers 5 a.m. (Fri) TENNIS

Triathlon

The Clash Daytona 7 p.m. NBCSN

College Volleyball: NCAA Women's Tournament

BYU vs. Purdue 10 a.m. EPSNU

Florida at Louisville noon ESPNU

Baylor vs. Minnesota 2 p.m. ESPNU

UCLA at Wisconsin 4 p.m. ESPNU

Washington at Texas 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

Illinois vs. Nebraska 8:30 p.m. ESPNU

Winter Sports

Curling: Men's Olympics Qualifying 8 a.m. NBCSN

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Pro Football: NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings, 7 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

