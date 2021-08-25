Thursday, Aug. 26

TV

Auto Racing 

Formula 1: Belgian GP Practice 1 4:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

Little League Baseball: World Series

Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal 2 p.m. ESPN

Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal 6 p.m. ESPN

Major League Baseball

Texas at Cleveland 6 p.m. BSSW

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Dallas at Washington 6 p.m. BSSW+

Fishing 

Let's Fish Southwest 5 p.m. BSSW

Texas Insider Fishing Report 9:30 p.m. BSSW

High School Football: Texas Classic Finals

2015 4A DI: Waco La Vega vs. Argyle noon BSSW

1995 5A DI: Lake Travis vs. Highland Park 2 p.m. BSSW

Golf

The Curtis Cup 8:30 a.m. GOLF

EPGA: Omega European Masters 10 a.m.. GOLF

Korn Ferry: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 11:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA: BMW Championship 2 p.m. GOLF

The Curtis Cup 1:30 a.m. (Fri) GOLF

Track & Field

IAAF: Diamond League 1 p.m. NBCSN

---

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

MLB: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Indians, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.