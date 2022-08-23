Thursday, Aug. 25

TV

Little League Baseball World Series

Game 33: International Semifinal 2 p.m. ESPN

Game 34: U.S. Semifinal 6 p.m. ESPN

Major League Baseball

LA Angels at Tampa Bay 12:10 p.m. MLBN

Toronto at Boston 6 p.m. MLBN

Minnesota at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

NY Yankees at Oakland 9 p.m. MLBN

Fishing

Let's Fish Southwest 5:30 p.m. BSSW

Texas Insider Fishing Report 10 p.m. BSSW

High School Football

The Woodlands at Galena Park North Shore 7 p.m. AT&T-SW (A)

Lake Travis at Arlington Martin 7 p.m. ESPNU

Pro Football: NFL Preseason

Green Bay at Kansas City 7 p.m. NFLN

San Francisco at Houston 7:10 p.m. Amazon Prime

Golf

DP World Tour: Omega European Masters 6:30 a.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: CP Women's Open 8:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship noon GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 6 p.m. GOLF

IIHF Hockey: Women's World Championship

Japan vs. U.S. 8 a.m. NHLN

Finland vs. Canada noon NHLN

Horse Racing

NYRA: Saratoga noon FS2

Rugby: Men

NRL: Sydney at Melbourne 4:50 a.m. (Fri) FS2

College Soccer: Men

New Hampshire at Maryland 5 p.m. ESPNU

UCF at Wake Forest 7 p.m. ACCN

Rhode Island at Penn State 7:30 p.m. BTN

UC Irvine at UCLA 9 p.m. PAC-12N

College Soccer: Women

Baylor vs. Florida 4 p.m. LHN

Auburn at Florida St. 5 p.m. ACCN

West Virginia at Penn State 5 p.m. BTN

CS Northridge at UCLA 6 p.m. PAC-12N

Duke at Tennessee 6 p.m. SECN

North Carolina at Texas 7 p.m. LHN

Women's FIFA Under-20 World Cup

Semifinal: Spain vs. Netherlands 5:25 p.m. FS1

Semifinal: Brazil vs. Japan 8:50 p.m. FS1

Softball

10U Premier Championship noon BSSW

Tennis

ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, Qualifying 10 a.m. ESPNEWS

ATP: Winston-Salem-ATP; WTA: Cleveland, Granby 10 a.m. TENNIS

Radio

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

