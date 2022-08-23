Thursday, Aug. 25
TV
Little League Baseball World Series
Game 33: International Semifinal 2 p.m. ESPN
Game 34: U.S. Semifinal 6 p.m. ESPN
Major League Baseball
LA Angels at Tampa Bay 12:10 p.m. MLBN
Toronto at Boston 6 p.m. MLBN
Minnesota at Houston 7 p.m. AT&T-SW
NY Yankees at Oakland 9 p.m. MLBN
Fishing
Let's Fish Southwest 5:30 p.m. BSSW
Texas Insider Fishing Report 10 p.m. BSSW
High School Football
The Woodlands at Galena Park North Shore 7 p.m. AT&T-SW (A)
Lake Travis at Arlington Martin 7 p.m. ESPNU
Pro Football: NFL Preseason
Green Bay at Kansas City 7 p.m. NFLN
San Francisco at Houston 7:10 p.m. Amazon Prime
Golf
DP World Tour: Omega European Masters 6:30 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: CP Women's Open 8:30 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship noon GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship 6 p.m. GOLF
IIHF Hockey: Women's World Championship
Japan vs. U.S. 8 a.m. NHLN
Finland vs. Canada noon NHLN
Horse Racing
NYRA: Saratoga noon FS2
Rugby: Men
NRL: Sydney at Melbourne 4:50 a.m. (Fri) FS2
College Soccer: Men
New Hampshire at Maryland 5 p.m. ESPNU
UCF at Wake Forest 7 p.m. ACCN
Rhode Island at Penn State 7:30 p.m. BTN
UC Irvine at UCLA 9 p.m. PAC-12N
College Soccer: Women
Baylor vs. Florida 4 p.m. LHN
Auburn at Florida St. 5 p.m. ACCN
West Virginia at Penn State 5 p.m. BTN
CS Northridge at UCLA 6 p.m. PAC-12N
Duke at Tennessee 6 p.m. SECN
North Carolina at Texas 7 p.m. LHN
Women's FIFA Under-20 World Cup
Semifinal: Spain vs. Netherlands 5:25 p.m. FS1
Semifinal: Brazil vs. Japan 8:50 p.m. FS1
Softball
10U Premier Championship noon BSSW
Tennis
ATP/WTA: U.S. Open, Qualifying 10 a.m. ESPNEWS
ATP: Winston-Salem-ATP; WTA: Cleveland, Granby 10 a.m. TENNIS
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)