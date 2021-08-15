Thursday, Aug. 19

TV

Little League Baseball

noon ESPN

2 p.m. ESPN

4 p.m. ESPN

6 p.m. ESPN

Major League Baseball

Houston at Kansas City 1 p.m. AT&T-SW

Seattle at Texas 1 p.m. BSSW

Fishing

Let's Fish Southwest 5:30 p.m. BSSW

Texas Insider Fishing Report 7 p.m. BSSW

Pro Football: CFL

Edmonton at British Columbia 9 p.m. ESPN2

Pro Football: NFL

Inside Cowboys Training Camp 11 p.m. BSSW

Golf

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open 5 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust 1 p.m. GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: Boise Open 5 p.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open 5 a.m. (Fri) GOLF

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL Playoff: Women's Lightweights & Heavyweights 8 p.m. ESPN

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Cincinnati 10 a.m. TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Cincinnati noon BSSW+

---

Radio

Major League Baseball: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers, 12:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.