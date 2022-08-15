Thursday, Aug. 18

TV

Australian Rules Football

AFL: Melbourne at Brisbane 4:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1

Little League Baseball World Series

Game 5: Bologna (Italy) vs. Taipei (Taiwan) noon ESPN

Game 6: Hagerstown (Ind.) vs. Davenport (Iowa) 2 p.m. ESPN

Game 7: Guaynabo vs. Matamoros (Tamaulipas) 4 p.m. ESPN

Game 8: Hollidaysburg (Pa.) vs. Pearland (Texas) 6 p.m. ESPN

Major League Baseball

Houston at Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. AT&T-SW

Oakland at Texas 1 p.m. BSSW

High School Basketball: Boys AXE European Tour

California Club vs. Stella Azzurra (Italy) 11 a.m. ESPN2

Fishing

Let's Fish Southwest 6:30 p.m. BSSW

Texas Insider Fishing Report 7 p.m. BSSW

Pro Football: NFL

Preseason: Chicago at Seattle 7 p.m. ESPN

Inside Cowboys Training Camp 10:30 p.m. BSSW

Golf

DP World Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters 6 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: BMW Championship 2 p.m. GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open 7 p.m. GOLF

Soccer: Men

Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna 7 p.m. FS1

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Cincinnati noon BSSW

---

Radio

Major League Baseball: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers, 12:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.