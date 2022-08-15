Thursday, Aug. 18
TV
Australian Rules Football
AFL: Melbourne at Brisbane 4:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1
Little League Baseball World Series
Game 5: Bologna (Italy) vs. Taipei (Taiwan) noon ESPN
Game 6: Hagerstown (Ind.) vs. Davenport (Iowa) 2 p.m. ESPN
Game 7: Guaynabo vs. Matamoros (Tamaulipas) 4 p.m. ESPN
Game 8: Hollidaysburg (Pa.) vs. Pearland (Texas) 6 p.m. ESPN
Major League Baseball
Houston at Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. AT&T-SW
Oakland at Texas 1 p.m. BSSW
High School Basketball: Boys AXE European Tour
California Club vs. Stella Azzurra (Italy) 11 a.m. ESPN2
Fishing
Let's Fish Southwest 6:30 p.m. BSSW
Texas Insider Fishing Report 7 p.m. BSSW
Pro Football: NFL
Preseason: Chicago at Seattle 7 p.m. ESPN
Inside Cowboys Training Camp 10:30 p.m. BSSW
Golf
DP World Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters 6 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: BMW Championship 2 p.m. GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open 7 p.m. GOLF
Soccer: Men
Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna 7 p.m. FS1
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Cincinnati noon BSSW
---
Radio
Major League Baseball: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers, 12:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)