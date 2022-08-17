Thursday, Aug. 18
TV
Little League Baseball World Series
Game 5: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Bologna, Italy noon ESPN
Game 6: Davenport, Iowa vs. Hagerstown, Ind. 2 p.m. ESPN
Game 7: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico vs. Matamoros, Mexico 4 p.m. ESPN
Game 8: Pearland, Texas vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Major League Baseball
Houston at Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. AT&T-SW
Oakland at Texas 1 p.m. BSSW
LA Dodgers at Milwaukee 1 p.m. MLBN
Toronto at NY Yankees 6 p.m. MLBN
High School Basketball: Boys AXE European Tour
California Club vs. Stella Azzurra (Italy) 11 a.m. ESPN2
Basketball: WNBA First Round Playoff
Game 1: Dallas at Connecticut 7 p.m. ESPNU
Game1: Washington at Seattle 9 p.m. ESPN2
Fishing
Let's Fish Southwest 6:30 p.m. BSSW
Texas Insider Fishing Report 7 p.m. BSSW
Australian Rules Football
AFL: Melbourne at Brisbane 4:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1
Pro Football: NFL Preseason
Preseason: Chicago at Seattle 7 p.m. ESPN
Inside Cowboys Training Camp 10:30 p.m. BSSW
Golf
DP World Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters 6 a.m. GOLF
USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 32 11 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: BMW Championship 2 p.m. GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open 7 p.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
NYRA: Saratoga noon FS2
Lacrosse: Men
World U-21 Championship: Semifinal 1 p.m. ESPNU
Rugby: Men
NRL: New Zealand at North Queensland 3 a.m. (Fri) FS2
Soccer: Men
Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna 7 p.m. FS1
College Soccer: Women
Weber St. at Colorado 5 p.m. PAC-12N
Southern Cal at Purdue 6 p.m. BTN
Florida St. at South Carolina 6 p.m. SECN
Lipscomb at Texas 7 p.m. LHN
New Mexico St. at Oregon 7 p.m. PAC-12N
Iowa at UCLA 9 p.m. PAC-12N
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Cincinnati 10 a.m. TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Cincinnati noon BSSW
---
Radio
Major League Baseball: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers, 12:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)