Thursday, Aug. 18

TV

Little League Baseball World Series

Game 5: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Bologna, Italy noon ESPN

Game 6: Davenport, Iowa vs. Hagerstown, Ind. 2 p.m. ESPN

Game 7: Guaynabo, Puerto Rico vs. Matamoros, Mexico 4 p.m. ESPN

Game 8: Pearland, Texas vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa. 6 p.m. ESPN2

Major League Baseball

Houston at Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. AT&T-SW

Oakland at Texas 1 p.m. BSSW

LA Dodgers at Milwaukee 1 p.m. MLBN

Toronto at NY Yankees 6 p.m. MLBN

High School Basketball: Boys AXE European Tour

California Club vs. Stella Azzurra (Italy) 11 a.m. ESPN2

Basketball: WNBA First Round Playoff

Game 1: Dallas at Connecticut 7 p.m. ESPNU

Game1: Washington at Seattle 9 p.m. ESPN2

Fishing

Let's Fish Southwest 6:30 p.m. BSSW

Texas Insider Fishing Report 7 p.m. BSSW

Australian Rules Football

AFL: Melbourne at Brisbane 4:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1

Pro Football: NFL Preseason

Preseason: Chicago at Seattle 7 p.m. ESPN

Inside Cowboys Training Camp 10:30 p.m. BSSW

Golf

DP World Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters 6 a.m. GOLF

USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Round of 32 11 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: BMW Championship 2 p.m. GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: Albertsons Boise Open 7 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA: Saratoga noon FS2

Lacrosse: Men

World U-21 Championship: Semifinal 1 p.m. ESPNU

Rugby: Men

NRL: New Zealand at North Queensland 3 a.m. (Fri) FS2

Soccer: Men

Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna 7 p.m. FS1

College Soccer: Women

Weber St. at Colorado 5 p.m. PAC-12N

Southern Cal at Purdue 6 p.m. BTN

Florida St. at South Carolina 6 p.m. SECN

Lipscomb at Texas 7 p.m. LHN

New Mexico St. at Oregon 7 p.m. PAC-12N

Iowa at UCLA 9 p.m. PAC-12N

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Cincinnati 10 a.m. TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Cincinnati noon BSSW

---

Radio

Major League Baseball: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers, 12:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.