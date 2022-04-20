Thursday, April 21
TV
College Baseball
Mississippi St. at Mississippi 6 p.m. SECN
Missouri at LSU 7 p.m. ESPNU
Texas: Game Plan with David Pierce 7 p.m. LHN
Baseball: MLB
NY Yankees at Detroit noon MLBN
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs 6:30 p.m. MLBN
Texas at Seattle 8:30 p.m. BSSW+
Basketball: Africa League
FAP vs. Cobra Sport 8 p.m. NBATV
Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs
West G3: Memphis at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. TNT
West G3: Dallas at Utah 8 p.m. BSSW
West G3: Golden State at Denver 9 p.m. TNT
Golf
DP World Tour: ISPS Handa Championship 7 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2:30 p.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: LA Open 5:30 p.m. GOLF
Pro Hockey: NHL
Toronto at Tampa Bay 7 p.m. ESPN
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS2
College Lacrosse: Men
North Carolina at Notre Dame 5 p.m. ACCN
College Lacrosse: Women
Duke at North Carolina 7 p.m. ACCN
Rugby: Men
NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane 4:55 a.m. (Fri) FS2
Soccer: Men
Premier: Southampton at Burnley 1:45 p.m. USA
College Softball
Clemson at Florida St. 7 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
ATP: Barcelona, Belgrade; WTA: Stuttgart, Istanbul 5 a.m. TENNIS
---
Radio
Variety: SportsTalk with Bill Coates, 4 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
MLB: Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners, 8 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)