Sunday, Sept. 26
TV
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Series: The Streets Of Long Beach
7 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at LSU
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylot at TCU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at Kansas St.
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
NBC — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Final, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
FS1 — Patrons Of Horsepower
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
TBS — TBA
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Detroit, Indianapolis at Tennessee, LA Chargers at Kansas City, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Buffalo, Chicago at Cleveland, New Orleans at New England, Atlanta at NY Giants, Arizona at Jacksonville
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver, Miami at Las Vegas
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Rams, Seattle at Minnesota
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Green Bay at San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier league: Wolverhampton at Southampton
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Playoff: TBD, Second Round
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: TBD, Second Round ---
---
Radio
MLB: Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles, 11:30 a.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Pro Football: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)