Sunday, Sept. 26

TV

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series: The Streets Of Long Beach

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at LSU

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylot at TCU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at Kansas St.

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

NBC — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Final, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Third Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

FS1 — Patrons Of Horsepower

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

TBS — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Detroit, Indianapolis at Tennessee, LA Chargers at Kansas City, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Buffalo, Chicago at Cleveland, New Orleans at New England, Atlanta at NY Giants, Arizona at Jacksonville

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver, Miami at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Rams, Seattle at Minnesota

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier league: Wolverhampton at Southampton

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Playoff: TBD, Second Round

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: TBD, Second Round ---

---

Radio

MLB: Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles, 11:30 a.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Pro Football: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 5:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

