Sunday, Sept. 17

TV

Auto Racing

Formula 1: Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 6:55 a.m. ESPN

NHRA: Pep Boys NHRA Nationals 11:30 a.m. FS1

IMSA Championship: Tiretrack.com Battle on the Bricks noon NBC

FIM: The MX2 8 p.m. CBSSN

FIM: The MXGP 9 p.m. CBSSN

Pro Motocross Championship midnight CNBC

NHRA: Pep Boys NHRA Nationals midnight FS1

Major League Baseball

Texas at Cleveland 12:30 p.m. BSSW

Boston at Toronto 12:30 p.m. MLBN

Houston at Kansas City 1 p.m. AT&T-SW

LA Dodgers at Seattle 3:30 p.m. MLBN

Chicago Cubs at Arizona 6 p.m. ESPN

Pro Basketball: WNBA Playoffs

G2: Minnesota at Connecticut noon ESPN

G2: Chicago at Las Vegas 2 p.m. ABC

Pro Football: NFL

Kansas City at Jacksonville noon CBS

Indianapolis at Houston noon FOX

NY Jets at Dallas 3:25 p.m. CBS

Miami at New England 7:20 p.m. NBC

Cowboys Game Night 10 p.m. BSSW

Golf

DP World Tour: BMW PGA Championship 6 a.m. GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation 12:30 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: Sanford International 3 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship 5 p.m. GOLF

College Field Hockey

Ohio St. at Michigan St. 11 a.m. BTN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS1

Rodeo

PBR: Camping World Teams Series 2 p.m. CBSSN

Rugby: World Cup

South Africa vs. Romania 8 a.m. CNBC

College Soccer: Men

Oregon St. at Stanford 7:30 a.m. FS1

College Soccer: Women

Pittsburgh at NC State 1 p.m. ACCN

Montana at Oregon St. 2 p.m. PAC-12N

Santa Clara at Stanford 8 p.m. PAC-12N

Soccer: Men

Premier League: Chelsea at Bournemouth 8 a.m. USA

Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United 10:30 a.m. USA

MLS: Portland at Austin FC 7:30 p.m. FS1

Soccer: Women

Angel City FC at Chicago 5 p.m. CBSSN

Tennis

Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Britain vs. France, Spain vs. South Korea, Italy vs. Sweden, Croatia vs. Netherlands; WTA: Guadalajara 7 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Guangzhou 1 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

Track & Field

The Prefontaine Classic 2 p.m. CNBC

The Prefontaine Classic 3 p.m. NBC

College Volleyball: Women

Coastal Carolina at North Carolina 11 a.m. ACCN

Stanford at Louisville noon ESPN2

Oregon at Marquette 1 p.m. FS1

Wisconsin at Florida 2 p.m. ESPN2

Merrimack at Boston College 3 p.m. ACCN

Kentucky at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN

---

Radio

Major League Baseball: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians, noon (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Pro Football: New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys, 3 p.m. (KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Pro Football: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 6:30 p.m. (KTBB 600-AM, Tyler)

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed