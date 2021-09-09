Sunday, September 12
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — Motoamerica Superbike
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA Reading
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP (Taped)
3:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix Of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
4 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida St. at Auburn
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
5 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, London
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
TBS — TBA
8 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at NY Mets
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, Arizona at Tennessee, LA Chargers at Washington, NY Jets at Carolina, Jacksonville at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Minnesota at Cincinnati, San Francisco at Detroit, Seattle at Indianapolis
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Kansas City, Miami at New England
FOX — Regional Coverage: Denver at NY Giants, Green Bay vs. New Orleans, Jacksonville, Fla.
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Chicago at LA Rams
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United
TENNIS
1 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Washington at Chicago ---