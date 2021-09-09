Sunday, September 12

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — Motoamerica Superbike

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA Reading

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIM MotoGP (Taped)

3:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix Of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

4 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Auburn

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, London

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

TBS — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at NY Mets

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, Arizona at Tennessee, LA Chargers at Washington, NY Jets at Carolina, Jacksonville at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Minnesota at Cincinnati, San Francisco at Detroit, Seattle at Indianapolis

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Kansas City, Miami at New England

FOX — Regional Coverage: Denver at NY Giants, Green Bay vs. New Orleans, Jacksonville, Fla.

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Chicago at LA Rams

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United

TENNIS

1 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Chicago ---

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.