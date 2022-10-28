Sunday, Oct. 30
TV
High School Athletics
Spotlight 5 p.m. BSSW
Auto/Motorsports Racing
NHRA: Qualifying 8:30 a.m. FS1
NHRA: Qualifying 11:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup: Xfinity 500 1 p.m. NBC
Formula 1: Mexican Grand Prix 2:55 p.m. ESPN
NHRA: The Nevada Nationals 4 p.m. FS1
College Basketball: Men
Exhibition: Missouri Western at Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN
College Basketball: Women
Exhibition: DePaul at Texas 2 p.m. LHN
Pro Basketball: NBA
Minnesota at San Antonio 6 p.m. NBATV
Orlando at Dallas 6:30 p.m. BSSW
Houston at Phoenix 8 p.m. AT&T-SW
Pro Football: NFL
Denver vs. Jacksonville 8:30 a.m. ESPN+
Chicago at Dallas noon FOX
Tennessee at Houston 3:05 p.m. CBS
NY Giants at Seattle 3:25 p.m. FOX
Green Bay at Buffalo 7:15 p.m. NBC
Cowboys Game Night 10 p.m. BSSW
Golf
DP World Tour: Portugal Masters 7 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship 12:30 p.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS1
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 4 p.m. FS2
College Soccer: Men
Princeton at Brown 11 a.m. ESPNU
Maryland at Indiana noon BTN
Washington at Stanford 6 p.m. PAC-12N
College Soccer: Women
Brown at Penn 1 p.m. ESPNU
LSU vs. Mississippi 1 p.m. SECN
Washington St. at Southern Cal 2 p.m. PAC-12N
Minnesota vs. Michigan St. 3 p.m. BTN
Mississippi St. vs. Texas A&M 3:30 p.m. SECN
Washington at UCLA 4 p.m. PAC-12N
Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame 5 p.m. ACCN
Duke vs. Virginia 7 p.m. ACCN
Soccer: Men
Premier: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal 9 a.m. USA
Premier: West Ham United at Manchester United 11 a.m. USA
MLS Western Semifinal: Austin FC at LA FC 2 p.m. ABC
MLS Eastern Semifinal: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union 7 p.m. FS1
Soccer: Women FIFA U-17 World Cup
Third-Place: Nigeria vs. Germany 5:45 a.m. FS2
Final: Colombia vs. Spain 9:15 a.m. FS2
Soccer: Women
FASL: West Ham United at Arsenal 1:40 p.m. CBSSN
Tennis
ATP: Vienna, Basel 8 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Paris; WTA Finals Round Robin 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
College Volleyball: Women
Arkansas at Florida 11 a.m. SECN
West Virginia at Baylor noon ESPN2
Oklahoma at Kansas 3 p.m. ESPNU
---
Radio
Pro Football: NFL, Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys, 11:30 p.m. (KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Pro Football: NFL, Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)