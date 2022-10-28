Sunday, Oct. 30

TV

High School Athletics

Spotlight 5 p.m. BSSW

Auto/Motorsports Racing

NHRA: Qualifying 8:30 a.m. FS1

NHRA: Qualifying 11:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup: Xfinity 500 1 p.m. NBC

Formula 1: Mexican Grand Prix 2:55 p.m. ESPN

NHRA: The Nevada Nationals 4 p.m. FS1

College Basketball: Men

Exhibition: Missouri Western at Kentucky 6 p.m. SECN

College Basketball: Women

Exhibition: DePaul at Texas 2 p.m. LHN

Pro Basketball: NBA

Minnesota at San Antonio 6 p.m. NBATV

Orlando at Dallas 6:30 p.m. BSSW

Houston at Phoenix 8 p.m. AT&T-SW

Pro Football: NFL

Denver vs. Jacksonville 8:30 a.m. ESPN+

Chicago at Dallas noon FOX

Tennessee at Houston 3:05 p.m. CBS

NY Giants at Seattle 3:25 p.m. FOX

Green Bay at Buffalo 7:15 p.m. NBC

Cowboys Game Night 10 p.m. BSSW

Golf

DP World Tour: Portugal Masters 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship 12:30 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS1

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 4 p.m. FS2

College Soccer: Men

Princeton at Brown 11 a.m. ESPNU

Maryland at Indiana noon BTN

Washington at Stanford 6 p.m. PAC-12N

College Soccer: Women

Brown at Penn 1 p.m. ESPNU

LSU vs. Mississippi 1 p.m. SECN

Washington St. at Southern Cal 2 p.m. PAC-12N

Minnesota vs. Michigan St. 3 p.m. BTN

Mississippi St. vs. Texas A&M 3:30 p.m. SECN

Washington at UCLA 4 p.m. PAC-12N

Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame 5 p.m. ACCN

Duke vs. Virginia 7 p.m. ACCN

Soccer: Men

Premier: Nottingham Forest at Arsenal 9 a.m. USA

Premier: West Ham United at Manchester United 11 a.m. USA

MLS Western Semifinal: Austin FC at LA FC 2 p.m. ABC

MLS Eastern Semifinal: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union 7 p.m. FS1

Soccer: Women FIFA U-17 World Cup

Third-Place: Nigeria vs. Germany 5:45 a.m. FS2

Final: Colombia vs. Spain 9:15 a.m. FS2

Soccer: Women

FASL: West Ham United at Arsenal 1:40 p.m. CBSSN

Tennis

ATP: Vienna, Basel 8 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Paris; WTA Finals Round Robin 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

Arkansas at Florida 11 a.m. SECN

West Virginia at Baylor noon ESPN2

Oklahoma at Kansas 3 p.m. ESPNU

---

Radio

Pro Football: NFL, Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys, 11:30 p.m. (KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Pro Football: NFL, Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.