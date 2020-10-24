Sunday, Oct. 25

TV

High School Athletics

Spotlight 10:30 p.m. FSSW

Auto Racing

GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2 5 a.m. CBSSN

NHRA: Qualifying at Baytown 8 a.m. FS1

F1: Portuguese GP 8:05 a.m. ESPN2

Trucks: SpeedyCash.com 400 11 a.m. FS1

GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 3 1 p.m. CBSSN

NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals 1 p.m. FS1

IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 1:30 p.m. NBC

NASCAR Cup: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 2:30 p.m. NBCSN

MotoGP: Motorcycle Grand Prix Circuit 3:30 p.m. NBC

MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 2 5 p.m. FS2

Major League Baseball: World Series

Game 5: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay 7 p.m. FOX

High School Basketball: GEICO Top Flight Invite

Seventh-Place Game noon ESPN2

Fifth-Place Game 2 p.m. ESPN2

Third-Place Game 4 p.m. ESPN2

Championship Game 6 p.m. ESPN2

Bowling

PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24 4 p.m. FS1

College Football

Nebraska at Ohio St. (replay) 7 a.m. FS2

Syracuse at Clemson (replay) 8 a.m. ACCN

Kentucky at Missouri (replay) 10 a.m. SECN

Nebraska at Ohio St. (replay) 11 a.m. BTN

Baylor at Texas (replay) 11 a.m. LHN

Iowa at Purdue (replay) noon BTN

Penn St. at Indiana (replay) 4 p.m. BTN

South Carolina at LSU (replay) 5:30 p.m. SECN

Illinois at Wisconsin (replay) 6 p.m. BTN

Tulane at UCF (replay) 6 p.m. ESPNU

Baylor at Texas (replay) 6 p.m. LHN

NC State at North Carolina (replay) 6:30 p.m. ACCN

Oklahoma Football with Lincoln Riley 7 p.m. FSSW 

Michigan at Minnesota (replay) 8 p.m. BTN

Auburn at Mississippi (replay) 8:30 p.m. SECN

Baylor at Texas (replay) 9 p.m. ESPNU

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh (replay) 9:30 p.m. ACCN

Maryland at Northwestern (replay) 10 p.m. BTN

South Carolina at LSU (replay) midnight SECN

Pro Football

Pittsburgh at Tennessee noon CBS

Dallas at Washington noon FOX

Kansas City at Denver 3:25 p.m. CBS

Seattle at Arizona 7:20 p.m. NBC

Seattle at Arizona 7:20 p.m. UNVSOHD

Cowboys Game Night 10 p.m. FSSW

Golf

EPGA: Italian Open 6 a.m. GOLF

LPGA Drive On Championship noon GOLF

PGA: Zozo Championship 4 p.m. GOLF

College Field Hockey

Wake Forest at Duke 11 a.m. ACCN

Horse Racing

America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

America's Day at the Races 1 p.m. FSSW

America's Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS2 

Rugby

Pro14: Connacht at Edinburgh 2:35 p.m. ESPNEWS

College Soccer: Women

Notre Dame at Louisville 12:30 p.m. ACCN

Florida at South Carolina 1 p.m. SECN

Arkansas at Mississippi 3 p.m. SECN

Georgia at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. ESPNU

Texas at Oklahoma St. (replay) 4 p.m. LHN

Soccer

Premier: Everton at Southampton 8:55 a.m. KLTV3

Premier: Everton at Southampton 8:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton 11:30 a.m. KLTV3

Premier: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton 11:30 a.m. NBC

Liga MX: Toluca vs. Tijuana 12:30 p.m. UNIHD

MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC 2:30 p.m. ABC

Liga MX: Guadalajara vs. Cruz Azul 6:25 p.m. KLTV3

Liga MX: Club Atlético at Santos Laguna 8 p.m. FS1

Swimming

ISL: The N 3 11 a.m. CBSSN

Tennis

WTA: Ostrava; ATP: Antwerp, Cologne 8:30 a.m. TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

Clemson at Florida St. noon FSSW+

Texas Tech at Texas (replay) 2 p.m. LHN

Louisville at Pittsburgh 2:30 p.m. ACCN

Virginia Tech at Duke 4:30 p.m. ACCN

---

Radio

Pro Football: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.

Recommended for you