Sunday, Oct. 25
TV
High School Athletics
Spotlight 10:30 p.m. FSSW
Auto Racing
GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2 5 a.m. CBSSN
NHRA: Qualifying at Baytown 8 a.m. FS1
F1: Portuguese GP 8:05 a.m. ESPN2
Trucks: SpeedyCash.com 400 11 a.m. FS1
GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 3 1 p.m. CBSSN
NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals 1 p.m. FS1
IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 1:30 p.m. NBC
NASCAR Cup: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 2:30 p.m. NBCSN
MotoGP: Motorcycle Grand Prix Circuit 3:30 p.m. NBC
MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 2 5 p.m. FS2
Major League Baseball: World Series
Game 5: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay 7 p.m. FOX
High School Basketball: GEICO Top Flight Invite
Seventh-Place Game noon ESPN2
Fifth-Place Game 2 p.m. ESPN2
Third-Place Game 4 p.m. ESPN2
Championship Game 6 p.m. ESPN2
Bowling
PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24 4 p.m. FS1
College Football
Nebraska at Ohio St. (replay) 7 a.m. FS2
Syracuse at Clemson (replay) 8 a.m. ACCN
Kentucky at Missouri (replay) 10 a.m. SECN
Nebraska at Ohio St. (replay) 11 a.m. BTN
Baylor at Texas (replay) 11 a.m. LHN
Iowa at Purdue (replay) noon BTN
Penn St. at Indiana (replay) 4 p.m. BTN
South Carolina at LSU (replay) 5:30 p.m. SECN
Illinois at Wisconsin (replay) 6 p.m. BTN
Tulane at UCF (replay) 6 p.m. ESPNU
Baylor at Texas (replay) 6 p.m. LHN
NC State at North Carolina (replay) 6:30 p.m. ACCN
Oklahoma Football with Lincoln Riley 7 p.m. FSSW
Michigan at Minnesota (replay) 8 p.m. BTN
Auburn at Mississippi (replay) 8:30 p.m. SECN
Baylor at Texas (replay) 9 p.m. ESPNU
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh (replay) 9:30 p.m. ACCN
Maryland at Northwestern (replay) 10 p.m. BTN
South Carolina at LSU (replay) midnight SECN
Pro Football
Pittsburgh at Tennessee noon CBS
Dallas at Washington noon FOX
Kansas City at Denver 3:25 p.m. CBS
Seattle at Arizona 7:20 p.m. NBC
Seattle at Arizona 7:20 p.m. UNVSOHD
Cowboys Game Night 10 p.m. FSSW
Golf
EPGA: Italian Open 6 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Drive On Championship noon GOLF
PGA: Zozo Championship 4 p.m. GOLF
College Field Hockey
Wake Forest at Duke 11 a.m. ACCN
Horse Racing
America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
America's Day at the Races 1 p.m. FSSW
America's Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS2
Rugby
Pro14: Connacht at Edinburgh 2:35 p.m. ESPNEWS
College Soccer: Women
Notre Dame at Louisville 12:30 p.m. ACCN
Florida at South Carolina 1 p.m. SECN
Arkansas at Mississippi 3 p.m. SECN
Georgia at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. ESPNU
Texas at Oklahoma St. (replay) 4 p.m. LHN
Soccer
Premier: Everton at Southampton 8:55 a.m. KLTV3
Premier: Everton at Southampton 8:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton 11:30 a.m. KLTV3
Premier: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton 11:30 a.m. NBC
Liga MX: Toluca vs. Tijuana 12:30 p.m. UNIHD
MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC 2:30 p.m. ABC
Liga MX: Guadalajara vs. Cruz Azul 6:25 p.m. KLTV3
Liga MX: Club Atlético at Santos Laguna 8 p.m. FS1
Swimming
ISL: The N 3 11 a.m. CBSSN
Tennis
WTA: Ostrava; ATP: Antwerp, Cologne 8:30 a.m. TENNIS
College Volleyball: Women
Clemson at Florida St. noon FSSW+
Texas Tech at Texas (replay) 2 p.m. LHN
Louisville at Pittsburgh 2:30 p.m. ACCN
Virginia Tech at Duke 4:30 p.m. ACCN
---
Radio
Pro Football: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)