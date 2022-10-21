Sunday, Oct. 23

TV

High School Athletics

Spotlight 10:30 p.m. BSSW

Auto/Motorsports Racing

Formula 1: Aramco United States Grand Prix 12:30 p.m. ABC

FIM MotoGP: Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia 12:30 p.m. CNBC

NASCAR Cup: Dixie Vodka 400 1:30 p.m. NBC

Major League Baseball

NLCS Game 5: San Diego at Philadelphia 1:30 p.m. FS1

ALCS Game 4: Houston at NY Yankees 6 p.m. TBS

Pro Basketball: NBA

Washington at Cleveland 6 p.m. NBATV

Phoenix at LA Clippers 9 p.m. NBATV

Figure Skating

ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating 1 p.m. E!

Pro Football: NFL

Detroit at Dallas noon CBS

NY Giants at Jacksonville noon FOX

Kansas City at San Francisco 3:25 p.m. FOX

Pittsburgh at Miami 7:15 p.m. NBC

Cowboys Game Night 10 p.m. BSSW

Golf

DP World Tour: Mallorca Golf Open 6 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: CJ CUP 1:30 p.m. GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic 5:30 p.m. GOLF

College Field Hockey

Rutgers at Syracuse 11 a.m. ACCN

Saint Joseph's at North Carolina 1 p.m. ACCN

Pro Hockey: NHL

Anaheim at Detroit 4 p.m. ESPN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

College Soccer: Men

Wisconsin at Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN

Stanford at UCLA 5 p.m. PAC-12N

College Soccer: Women

Rutgers at Michigan St. 1 p.m. BTN

UCLA at Utah 1 p.m. PAC-12N

Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt 3 p.m. SECN

Soccer: Men

Premier: Fulham at Leeds United 8 a.m. CNBC

Premier: Leicester City at Wolverhampton 8 a.m. USA

Premier: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur 10:30 a.m. USA

MLS Eastern SF: NY City FC at Montréal noon ESPN

Napoli at AS Roma 1:45 p.m. CBSSN

MLS Western SF: FC Dallas at Austin 7 p.m. ESPN

Liga MX Playoff: Pachuca at Monterrey 8 p.m. FS1

Soccer: Women

FASL: Arsenal at Liverpool 5:55 a.m. CBSSN

NWSL SF: San Diego FC at Portland FC 4 p.m. CBSSN

NWSL SF: Kansas City at OL Reign 6:30 p.m. CBSSN

Bundesliga: Bayern at Wolfsburg 9 p.m. CBSSN

Tennis

ATP Finals: Stockholm, Antwerp, Naples 9 a.m. TENNIS

WTA Final: Guadalajara 6 p.m. TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

Alabama at Georgia 11 a.m. SECN

Wisconsin at Michigan noon ESPN2

Louisville at Pittsburgh noon ESPNU

South Carolina at LSU 1 p.m. SECN

Kentucky at Texas A&M 2 p.m. ESPNU

UCLA at California 3 p.m. PAC-12N

Radio

Pro Football: NFL

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys 11:30 a.m. (KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

