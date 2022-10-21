Sunday, Oct. 23
TV
High School Athletics
Spotlight 10:30 p.m. BSSW
Auto/Motorsports Racing
Formula 1: Aramco United States Grand Prix 12:30 p.m. ABC
FIM MotoGP: Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia 12:30 p.m. CNBC
NASCAR Cup: Dixie Vodka 400 1:30 p.m. NBC
Major League Baseball
NLCS Game 5: San Diego at Philadelphia 1:30 p.m. FS1
ALCS Game 4: Houston at NY Yankees 6 p.m. TBS
Pro Basketball: NBA
Washington at Cleveland 6 p.m. NBATV
Phoenix at LA Clippers 9 p.m. NBATV
Figure Skating
ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating 1 p.m. E!
Pro Football: NFL
Detroit at Dallas noon CBS
NY Giants at Jacksonville noon FOX
Kansas City at San Francisco 3:25 p.m. FOX
Pittsburgh at Miami 7:15 p.m. NBC
Cowboys Game Night 10 p.m. BSSW
Golf
DP World Tour: Mallorca Golf Open 6 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: CJ CUP 1:30 p.m. GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic 5:30 p.m. GOLF
College Field Hockey
Rutgers at Syracuse 11 a.m. ACCN
Saint Joseph's at North Carolina 1 p.m. ACCN
Pro Hockey: NHL
Anaheim at Detroit 4 p.m. ESPN
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
College Soccer: Men
Wisconsin at Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN
Stanford at UCLA 5 p.m. PAC-12N
College Soccer: Women
Rutgers at Michigan St. 1 p.m. BTN
UCLA at Utah 1 p.m. PAC-12N
Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt 3 p.m. SECN
Soccer: Men
Premier: Fulham at Leeds United 8 a.m. CNBC
Premier: Leicester City at Wolverhampton 8 a.m. USA
Premier: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur 10:30 a.m. USA
MLS Eastern SF: NY City FC at Montréal noon ESPN
Napoli at AS Roma 1:45 p.m. CBSSN
MLS Western SF: FC Dallas at Austin 7 p.m. ESPN
Liga MX Playoff: Pachuca at Monterrey 8 p.m. FS1
Soccer: Women
FASL: Arsenal at Liverpool 5:55 a.m. CBSSN
NWSL SF: San Diego FC at Portland FC 4 p.m. CBSSN
NWSL SF: Kansas City at OL Reign 6:30 p.m. CBSSN
Bundesliga: Bayern at Wolfsburg 9 p.m. CBSSN
Tennis
ATP Finals: Stockholm, Antwerp, Naples 9 a.m. TENNIS
WTA Final: Guadalajara 6 p.m. TENNIS
College Volleyball: Women
Alabama at Georgia 11 a.m. SECN
Wisconsin at Michigan noon ESPN2
Louisville at Pittsburgh noon ESPNU
South Carolina at LSU 1 p.m. SECN
Kentucky at Texas A&M 2 p.m. ESPNU
UCLA at California 3 p.m. PAC-12N
---
Radio
Pro Football: NFL
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys 11:30 a.m. (KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler-Longview)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)