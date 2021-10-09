Sunday, Oct. 10

TV

High School Athletics

Spotlight 6:30 p.m. BSSW

Auto Racing

Formula 1: Rolex Turkish Grand Prix 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

FIM Motocross: MX2 1 p.m. CBSSN

NASCAR Cup: Bank of America ROVAL 400 1 p.m. NBC

FIM Motocross: MXGP 2 p.m. CBSSN

NHRA: Qualifying 2 2:30 p.m. FS1

NHRA: Texas NHRA FallNationals 3:30 p.m. FS1

Major League Baseball: Postseason

ALDS Game 3: Tampa Bay at Boston 3 p.m. MLBN

ALDS Game: Houston at Chicago 7 p.m. FS1

Pro Basketball: Preseason

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Phoenix at LA Lakers 9 p.m. ESPN

Pro Basketball: WNBA Finals

Game 1: Chicago at Phoenix 2 p.m. ABC

Cycling

UCI: Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles 11 p.m. NBCSN

College Football

Oklahoma with Lincoln Riley 6:30 p.m. 

Pro Football: NFL

NY Jets vs. Atlanta at London 8:30 a.m. NFLN

New England at Houston noon CBS

Green Bay at Cincinnati noon FOX

NY Giants at Dallas 3:25 p.m. FOX

Buffalo at Kansas City 7:20 p.m. NBC

Cowboys Game Night 10:30 p.m. BSSW

Golf

EPGA Tour: Spanish Open 6 a.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Founders Cup 11 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament 2 p.m. GOLF

PGA Junior League Championship 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

PGA Tour: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 4 p.m. GOLF

College Field Hockey

Liberty at North Carolina 2 p.m. ACCN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS1

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 2:30 p.m. FS2

Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Bourbon Stakes and Spinster Stakes 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

Rodeo

PBR: Union Home Mortgage Invitational 7 p.m. CBSSN

Rugby

Premiership: Northampton at Wasps 9 p.m. NBCSN

Running

Chicago Marathon 7 a.m. NBCSN

Sailing

SailGP: Day 2 9 p.m. CBSSN

College Soccer: Men

Michigan at Penn St. 1 p.m. BTN

Oregon St. at Stanford 4 p.m. PAC12N

College Soccer: Women

Michigan at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN

Oklahoma St. at TCU 11 a.m. ESPNU

North Carolina at Boston College noon ACCN

Tennessee at South Carolina 1 p.m. ESPNU

Arkansas at Vanderbilt 2 p.m. SECN

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest 4 p.m. ACCN

Soccer: Men, UEFA Nations League

Third-Place: Italy vs. Belgium 7:50 a.m. ESPNU

Final: Spain vs. France 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Soccer: Women

FASL: Leicester City at Chelsea 10 a.m. NBCSN

College Softball

Texas St. at Texas 2 p.m. LHN

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Indian Wells noon TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Indian Wells 1 p.m. BSSW

College Volleyball: Women

Florida at LSU noon SECN

Stanford at Oregon 2 p.m. PAC12N

Texas at Kansas 3 p.m. ESPNU

Radio

Pro Football: NFL, New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 3 p.m. (KPYN 900-AM/99.5-FM, Atlanta; KGAS 104.3-FM, Carthage; KCKL 95.9-FM, Malakoff; KMHT 103.9-FM, Marshall; KPXI 100.7-FM, Overton; KFYN 104.3-FM, Paris; KKTK 1400-AM, Texarkana; KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler; Spanish: KVLL 94.7-FM, Lufkin)

Pro Football: NFL, Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 7 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

