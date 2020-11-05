Sunday, Nov. 8
TV
High School Athletics
Spotlight 10:30 p.m. FSSW
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup: Season Finale 500 2 p.m. NBC
Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series 7 p.m. CBSSN
Korean Baseball: Playoffs
Game 1: Doosan at KT 3:25 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2
Bowling
PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8 1 p.m. FS1
PBA: Playoffs, Final Four 3 p.m. FS1
Fishing
Bassmasters: Texas Fest noon ESPN2
College Football
Tennessee at Arkansas (replay) 10 a.m. SECN
Michigan at Indiana (replay) 11 a.m. BTN
Nebraska at Northwestern (replay) noon BTN
Pittsburgh at Florida St. (replay) 12:30 p.m. ACCN
West Virginia at Texas (replay) 1 p.m. LHN
Michigan St. at Iowa (replay) 2 p.m. BTN
Rutgers at Ohio St. (replay) 4 p.m. BTN
West Virginia at Texas (replay) 5 p.m. LHN
Texas A&M at South Carolina (replay) 5 p.m. SECN
Minnesota at Illinois (replay) 6 p.m. BTN
Liberty at Virginia Tech (replay) 6:30 p.m. ACCN
Maryland at Penn St. (replay) 8 p.m. BTN
Tennessee at Arkansas (replay) 8 p.m. SECN
Oklahoma Football with Lincoln Riley 9 p.m. FSSW
Arizona St. at USC (replay) 9 p.m. PAC12
Michigan at Indiana (replay) 10 p.m. BTN
Stanford at Oregon (replay) 11 p.m. PAC12
Vanderbilt at Mississippi St. (replay) 11 p.m. SECN
Pro Football
Houston at Jacksonville noon CBS
Carolina at Kansas City noon FOX
Pittsburgh at Dallas 3:25 p.m. CBS
Cowboys Game Night 10 p.m. FSSW
Golf
EPGA: Cyprus Showdown 3:30 a.m. GOLF
PGA: Houston Open noon GOLF
Champions: Charles Schwab Cup 3 p.m. GOLF
Gymnastics
Friendship and Solidarity Competition 4 p.m. NBCSN
College Field Hockey: ACC Final
North Carolina vs. Louisville 11 a.m. ACCN
Horse Racing
America's Day at the Races 10:30 a.m. FS2
America's Day at the Races 2 p.m. FSSW
Figure Skating
ISU: Cup of China 11 a.m. NBC
Pro Soccer
Serie A: Juventas at Lazio 5:15 a.m. ESPN2
Premier: Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion 6 a.m. NBCSN
Premier: Wolverhampton at Leicester City 7:30 a.m. KLTV3
Premier: Wolverhampton at Leicester City 7:55 a.m. NBCSN
Liga MX: Toluca vs. León 11:30 a.m. UNIHD
MLS: New England at Philadelphia 2:30 p.m. ABC
MLS: Portland at LA FC 5:30 p.m. FS1
MLS: FC Dallas at Minnesota United FC 5:30 p.m. FSSW
Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs. Mazatlán 11 p.m. FS2
College Tennis
ITA Fall National Championship: Women 3 p.m. ESPNU
ITA Fall National Championship: Men 5 p.m. ESPNU
Tennis
ATP: Paris Doubles Final 5:15 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Paris Singles Final, ATP: Sofia 8 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Sofia 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
College Volleyball: Women
Mississippi at LSU 1 p.m. ESPNU
Alabama at Georgia 1 p.m. SECN
Auburn at Kentucky 3 p.m. SECN
---
Radio
Pro Football: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, noon (KGAS 1590-AM, Carthage; KBPC 93.5-FM, Crockett; KWRD 1460-AM, Henderson; KSML 1260-AM, Lufkin; 1450-AM, Marshall)
Pro Football: Pittsburgh Steelers at Dallas Cowboys, 3 p.m. (KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler-Longview; KPYN 900-AM/99.5-FM, Atlanta; KGAS 104.3-FM, Carthage; KCKL 95.9-FM, Malakoff; KMHT 103.9-FM, Marshall; KPXI 100.7-FM, Overton; KFYN 104.3-FM, Paris; KKTK 1400-AM, Texarkana)
Pro Football: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)