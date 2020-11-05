Sunday, Nov. 8

TV

High School Athletics

Spotlight 10:30 p.m. FSSW

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup: Season Finale 500 2 p.m. NBC

Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series 7 p.m. CBSSN

Korean Baseball: Playoffs

Game 1: Doosan at KT 3:25 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2

Bowling

PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8 1 p.m. FS1

PBA: Playoffs, Final Four 3 p.m. FS1 

Fishing

Bassmasters: Texas Fest noon ESPN2

College Football

Tennessee at Arkansas (replay) 10 a.m. SECN

Michigan at Indiana (replay) 11 a.m. BTN

Nebraska at Northwestern (replay) noon BTN

Pittsburgh at Florida St. (replay) 12:30 p.m. ACCN

West Virginia at Texas (replay) 1 p.m. LHN

Michigan St. at Iowa (replay) 2 p.m. BTN

Rutgers at Ohio St. (replay) 4 p.m. BTN

West Virginia at Texas (replay) 5 p.m. LHN

Texas A&M at South Carolina (replay) 5 p.m. SECN

Minnesota at Illinois (replay) 6 p.m. BTN

Liberty at Virginia Tech (replay) 6:30 p.m. ACCN

Maryland at Penn St. (replay) 8 p.m. BTN

Tennessee at Arkansas (replay) 8 p.m. SECN

Oklahoma Football with Lincoln Riley 9 p.m. FSSW

Arizona St. at USC (replay) 9 p.m. PAC12

Michigan at Indiana (replay) 10 p.m. BTN

Stanford at Oregon (replay) 11 p.m. PAC12

Vanderbilt at Mississippi St. (replay) 11 p.m. SECN

Pro Football

Houston at Jacksonville noon CBS

Carolina at Kansas City noon FOX

Pittsburgh at Dallas 3:25 p.m. CBS

Cowboys Game Night 10 p.m. FSSW

Golf

EPGA: Cyprus Showdown 3:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA: Houston Open noon GOLF

Champions: Charles Schwab Cup 3 p.m. GOLF

Gymnastics

Friendship and Solidarity Competition 4 p.m. NBCSN

College Field Hockey: ACC Final

North Carolina vs. Louisville 11 a.m. ACCN

Horse Racing

America's Day at the Races 10:30 a.m. FS2

America's Day at the Races 2 p.m. FSSW 

Figure Skating

ISU: Cup of China 11 a.m. NBC

Pro Soccer

Serie A: Juventas at Lazio 5:15 a.m. ESPN2

Premier: Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion 6 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Wolverhampton at Leicester City 7:30 a.m. KLTV3

Premier: Wolverhampton at Leicester City 7:55 a.m. NBCSN

Liga MX: Toluca vs. León 11:30 a.m. UNIHD

MLS: New England at Philadelphia 2:30 p.m. ABC

MLS: Portland at LA FC 5:30 p.m. FS1

MLS: FC Dallas at Minnesota United FC 5:30 p.m. FSSW

Liga MX: Santos Laguna vs. Mazatlán 11 p.m. FS2

College Tennis

ITA Fall National Championship: Women 3 p.m. ESPNU

ITA Fall National Championship: Men 5 p.m. ESPNU

Tennis

ATP: Paris Doubles Final 5:15 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Paris Singles Final, ATP: Sofia 8 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Sofia 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

Mississippi at LSU 1 p.m. ESPNU

Alabama at Georgia 1 p.m. SECN

Auburn at Kentucky 3 p.m. SECN

---

Radio

Pro Football: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, noon (KGAS 1590-AM, Carthage; KBPC 93.5-FM, Crockett; KWRD 1460-AM, Henderson; KSML 1260-AM, Lufkin; 1450-AM, Marshall)

Pro Football: Pittsburgh Steelers at Dallas Cowboys, 3 p.m. (KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler-Longview; KPYN 900-AM/99.5-FM, Atlanta; KGAS 104.3-FM, Carthage; KCKL 95.9-FM, Malakoff; KMHT 103.9-FM, Marshall; KPXI 100.7-FM, Overton; KFYN 104.3-FM, Paris; KKTK 1400-AM, Texarkana)

Pro Football: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

