Spotlight 10:30 p.m. FSSW

Auto Racing

F1: Italian Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN2

NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas 1 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup: Xfinity 500 1 p.m. NBC

NHRA: Dodge NHRA Nationals 3 p.m. FS1

IMSA Weathertech: Hyundai Monterey 5:30 p.m. NBCSN

Bowling

PBA: Playoffs, Round of 16 6:30 p.m. FS1

College Football

Oklahoma at Texas Tech (replay) 7:30 a.m. FS1

Virginia Tech at Louisville (replay) 8 a.m. ACCN

Michigan St. at Michigan (replay) 11 a.m. BTN

Northwestern at Iowa (replay) noon BTN

Indiana at Rutgers (replay) 2 p.m. BTN

Ohio St. at Penn St. (replay) 4 p.m. BTN

Mississippi St. at Alabama (replay) 4 p.m. ESPNU

Arkansas at Texas A&M (replay) 4 p.m. SECN

Minnesota at Maryland (replay) 6 p.m. BTN

Virginia Tech at Louisville (replay) 6:30 p.m. ACCN

Oklahoma football with Lincoln Riley 7 p.m. FSSW

Georgia at Kentucky (replay) 7 p.m. SECN

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech (replay) 9:30 p.m. ACCN

Purdue at Illinois (replay) 10 p.m. BTN

Mississippi at Vanderbilt (replay) 10 p.m. SECN

UTSA at Florida Atlantic (replay) 11 p.m. FSSW+

Michigan St. at Michigan(replay) midnight BTN

Arkansas at Texas A&M (replay) 1 a.m. (Mon) SECN

Pro Football

NY Jets at Kansas City noon CBS

Minnesota at Green Bay noon FOX

New Orleans at Chicago 3:25 p.m. FOX

Dallas at Philadelphia 7:20 p.m. NBC

Dallas at Philadelphia 7:20 p.m. UNVSOHD 

Cowboys Game Night 11 p.m. FSSW

Golf

EPGA: Cyprus Open 3:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA: Bermuda Championship 10 a.m. GOLF

Champions: TimberTech Championship 1 p.m. GOLF

College Field Hockey

Wake Forest at Boston College 11 a.m. ACCN

Horse Racing

America's Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2

America's Day at the Races 1 p.m. FSSW+

Outdoors

Bassmaster Elite Series noon ESPN2

Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

Figure Skating

ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating 11 a.m. NBC

College Soccer: Women

Virginia at Syracuse 11 a.m. FSSW

Kentucky at Missouri noon SECN

Virginia Tech at Boston College 12:30 p.m. ACCN

Clemson at Florida St. 2 p.m. FSSW

Duke at Miami 2:30 p.m. ACCN

TCU at Oklahoma 4 p.m. FSSW

Notre Dame at North Carolina 4:30 p.m. ACCN

Baylor at Texas 8 p.m. LHN

Soccer

Serie A: AC Milan at Uninese 5:25 a.m. ESPNEWS

Premier: Everton at Newcastle United 7:30 a.m. KLTV3

Premier: Everton at Newcastle United 8 a.m. NBCSN

MLS: Philadelphia at Columbus 2:30 p.m. ABC

Liga MX: Club América vs. Tigres UANL 5 p.m. UNIMAS

USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Swimming

ISL: The N 6 11 a.m. CBSSN

Tennis

ATP: Kazakhstan, Vienna 4 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Paris 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

College Volleyball: Women

Oklahoma at Iowa St. 2 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi at Arkansas 2 p.m. SECN

---

Radio

Pro Football: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 6:30 p.m. (KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler-Longview; KPYN 900-AM/99.5-FM, Atlanta; KGAS 104.3-FM, Carthage; KCKL 95.9-FM, Malakoff; KMHT 103.9-FM, Marshall; KPXI 100.7-FM, Overton; KFYN 104.3-FM, Paris; KKTK 1400-AM, Texarkana)

