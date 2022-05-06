Sunday, May 8

TV

High School Athletics

Spotlight 10:30 a.m. BSSW

Auto/Motor Sports Racing

FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy 9 a.m. CBSSN

W Series: Race 2, Miami 9:35 a.m. ESPN2

FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy 10 a.m. CBSSN

Formula 1: The Miami Grand Prix 1 p.m. ABC

NASCAR Cup: The Goodyear 400 2:30 p.m. FS1

College Baseball

Vanderbilt at Georgia 1 p.m. SECN

Baseball: MLB

Chicago White Sox at Boston 10:30 a.m. NBC

Texas at NY Yankees 11:30 a.m. BSSW

Detroit at Houston 1 p.m. AT&T-SW

Oakland at Minnesota 1 p.m. MLBN

Texas at NY Yankees 3 p.m. BSSW

Washington at LA Angels (JIP) 4 p.m. MLBN

LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs 6 p.m. ESPN

Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs

West G4: Phoenix at Dallas 2:40 p.m. ESPN

East G4: Miami at Philadelphia 7 p.m. TNT

Basketball: WNBA

Washington at Minnesota 7 p.m. ESPN2

Seattle at Las Vegas 9 p.m. ESPN2

Bowling

PBA Playoffs: Semifinals noon Fox

Pro Football: USFL

Houston vs. New Orleans 2 p.m. NBC

Golf

DP World Tour: Betfred British Masters 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship noon GOLF

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship 2 p.m. CBS

PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic 2 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: Stanley Cup Playoffs

East G4: Carolina at Boston 11:30 a.m. ESPN

West G4: Minnesota at St. Louis 3:30 p.m. TBS

East G4: Toronto at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. TBS

West G4: Edmonton at Los Angeles 9 p.m. TBS

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS1

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2

College Lacrosse

NCAA Men's, Women's Lacrosse Selection Show 8 p.m. ESPNU

College Lacrosse: Men

Patriot Final: Army at Boston U. 11 a.m. CBSSN

Ivy Final: Penn vs. Yale 11 a.m. ESPNU

College Lacrosse: Women

Big Ten Final: Maryland at Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Rugby: Men

European Champions Cup: Leinster at Leicester noon CNBC

European Champions Cup: Sale at Racing 92 2 p.m. CNBC

Soccer: Men

Premier: Everton at Leicester City 8 a.m. USA

Premier: Newcastle United at Manchester City 10:30 a.m. USA

Serie A: AC Milan at Hellas Verona 1:45 p.m. CBSSN

MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC 6 p.m. FS1

Soccer: Women

FASL: Manchester United at Chelsea 6 a.m. CNBC

CONCACAF U-17 Final: Mexico vs. USA midnight FS2

College Softball

Florida St. at NC State 11 a.m. ACCN

Kentucky at South Carolina 11 a.m. SECN

Louisville at Notre Dame 1 p.m. ACCN

Missouri at Alabama 1 p.m. ESPNU

Baylor at Texas 1 p.m. LHN

Penn St. at Illinois 1:30 p.m. BTN

UCLA at Arizona St. 2 p.m. PAC-12N

Northwestern at Minnesota 3:30 p.m. BTN

Oregon at Oregon St. 4 p.m. PAC-12N

Tennis

ATP: Rome; Madrid Doubles Final 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Madrid Singles Final 11:30 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Rome 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

ATP: Rome 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

College Beach Volleyball: Women

NCAA Tournament: Semifinal 2 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

NCAA Tournament: Championship 3 p.m. ESPN2

College Water Polo: Women

NCAA Tournament: Championship 3 p.m. ESPNU

---

Radio

MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Yankees, 11 a.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Yankees, 3 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

