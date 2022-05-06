Sunday, May 8
TV
High School Athletics
Spotlight 10:30 a.m. BSSW
Auto/Motor Sports Racing
FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy 9 a.m. CBSSN
W Series: Race 2, Miami 9:35 a.m. ESPN2
FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy 10 a.m. CBSSN
Formula 1: The Miami Grand Prix 1 p.m. ABC
NASCAR Cup: The Goodyear 400 2:30 p.m. FS1
College Baseball
Vanderbilt at Georgia 1 p.m. SECN
Baseball: MLB
Chicago White Sox at Boston 10:30 a.m. NBC
Texas at NY Yankees 11:30 a.m. BSSW
Detroit at Houston 1 p.m. AT&T-SW
Oakland at Minnesota 1 p.m. MLBN
Texas at NY Yankees 3 p.m. BSSW
Washington at LA Angels (JIP) 4 p.m. MLBN
LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs 6 p.m. ESPN
Pro Basketball: NBA Playoffs
West G4: Phoenix at Dallas 2:40 p.m. ESPN
East G4: Miami at Philadelphia 7 p.m. TNT
Basketball: WNBA
Washington at Minnesota 7 p.m. ESPN2
Seattle at Las Vegas 9 p.m. ESPN2
Bowling
PBA Playoffs: Semifinals noon Fox
Pro Football: USFL
Houston vs. New Orleans 2 p.m. NBC
Golf
DP World Tour: Betfred British Masters 7 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship noon GOLF
PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship 2 p.m. CBS
PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic 2 p.m. GOLF
Pro Hockey: Stanley Cup Playoffs
East G4: Carolina at Boston 11:30 a.m. ESPN
West G4: Minnesota at St. Louis 3:30 p.m. TBS
East G4: Toronto at Tampa Bay 6 p.m. TBS
West G4: Edmonton at Los Angeles 9 p.m. TBS
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races noon FS1
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2
College Lacrosse
NCAA Men's, Women's Lacrosse Selection Show 8 p.m. ESPNU
College Lacrosse: Men
Patriot Final: Army at Boston U. 11 a.m. CBSSN
Ivy Final: Penn vs. Yale 11 a.m. ESPNU
College Lacrosse: Women
Big Ten Final: Maryland at Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
Rugby: Men
European Champions Cup: Leinster at Leicester noon CNBC
European Champions Cup: Sale at Racing 92 2 p.m. CNBC
Soccer: Men
Premier: Everton at Leicester City 8 a.m. USA
Premier: Newcastle United at Manchester City 10:30 a.m. USA
Serie A: AC Milan at Hellas Verona 1:45 p.m. CBSSN
MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC 6 p.m. FS1
Soccer: Women
FASL: Manchester United at Chelsea 6 a.m. CNBC
CONCACAF U-17 Final: Mexico vs. USA midnight FS2
College Softball
Florida St. at NC State 11 a.m. ACCN
Kentucky at South Carolina 11 a.m. SECN
Louisville at Notre Dame 1 p.m. ACCN
Missouri at Alabama 1 p.m. ESPNU
Baylor at Texas 1 p.m. LHN
Penn St. at Illinois 1:30 p.m. BTN
UCLA at Arizona St. 2 p.m. PAC-12N
Northwestern at Minnesota 3:30 p.m. BTN
Oregon at Oregon St. 4 p.m. PAC-12N
Tennis
ATP: Rome; Madrid Doubles Final 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Madrid Singles Final 11:30 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Rome 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
ATP: Rome 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
College Beach Volleyball: Women
NCAA Tournament: Semifinal 2 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
NCAA Tournament: Championship 3 p.m. ESPN2
College Water Polo: Women
NCAA Tournament: Championship 3 p.m. ESPNU
---
Radio
MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Yankees, 11 a.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)
MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Yankees, 3 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)