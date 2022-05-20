Sunday, May 22
TV
High School Athletics
Spotlight 10:30 a.m. BSSW
Auto/Motor Sports Racing
Formula 1: The Pirelli Spanish Grand Prix 7:55 a.m. ESPN2
FIM Superbike: World Championship noon CNBC
NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying 3 p.m. NBC
NASCAR Cup: NASCAR All-Star Open 4:30 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup: NASCAR All-Star Race 7 p.m. FS1
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 9 p.m. FS2
Baseball: MLB
Seattle at Boston 12:30 p.m. MLBN
Texas at Houston 1 p.m. AT&T-SW
San Diego at San Francisco (JIP) 3:30 p.m. MLBN
Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees 6 p.m. ESPN
Basketball: Africa League
US Monastir vs. Cape Town 6:30 a.m. NBATV
Zamalek vs. SLAC 11 a.m. NBATV
Pro Basketball: Conference Finals
West G3: Golden State at Dallas 8 p.m. TNT
Pro Basketball: WNBA
Chicago at Washington 2 p.m. ABC
Fishing: Bassmaster Elite Series
2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork 7 a.m. FS1
Football: USFL
Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans 11 a.m. FS1
Houston vs. New Jersey 3 p.m. FOX
Golf
PGA with Buck & Collins 8 a.m. ESPN
PGA Championship 9 a.m. ESPN
PGA Championship noon CBS
IIHF Hockey: Men's World Championship
Kazakhstan vs. Germany 8 a.m. NHLN
Sweden vs. Norway noon NHLN
Pro Hockey: Stanley Cup Playoffs
East G3: Florida at Tampa Bay 12:30 p.m. TNT
East G3: Carolina at NY Rangers 2:30 p.m. ESPN
West G3: Calgary at Edmonton 7 p.m. ESPN2
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
College Lacrosse: Men's NCAA Tournament
QF: Delaware vs. Cornell 11 a.m. ESPNU
QF: Virginia vs. Maryland 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
Rodeo
PBR: World Finals 9 a.m. CBSSN
PBR: World Finals 11 a.m. CBS
Soccer: Men
Premier: Everton at Arsenal 10 a.m. CNBC
Premier: Newcastle United at Burnley 10 a.m. GOLF
Premier: Aston Villa at Manchester City 10 a.m. NBC
Premier: Tottenham Hotspur at Norwich City 10 a.m. SYFY
Premier: Wolverhampton at Liverpool 10 a.m. USA
CPL: Atletico Ottawa at FC Edmonton 5 p.m. FS2
MLS: Houston at LA Galaxy 7 p.m. AT&T-SW (A)
MLS: Philadelphia Union at Portland FC 9 p.m. FS1
College Softball: NCAA Tournament
Regional 11 a.m. ESPN2
Regional 11 a.m. SECN
Regional noon ACCN
Regional 1 p.m. ESPN2
Regional 1 p.m. SECN
Regional 1:30 p.m. LHN
Regional 2 p.m. ACCN
Regional 3 p.m. ESPN2
Regional 4 p.m. ACCN
Regional 5 p.m. ESPNU
Regional 7 p.m. ESPNU
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The French Open 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The French Open 7 a.m. BSSW
ATP/WTA: The French Open noon NBC
ATP/WTA: The French Open 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The French Open 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
Radio
MLB: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros, 12:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)