Sunday, May 22

TV

High School Athletics

Spotlight 10:30 a.m. BSSW

Auto/Motor Sports Racing

Formula 1: The Pirelli Spanish Grand Prix 7:55 a.m. ESPN2 

FIM Superbike: World Championship noon CNBC

NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying 3 p.m. NBC

NASCAR Cup: NASCAR All-Star Open 4:30 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup: NASCAR All-Star Race 7 p.m. FS1

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 9 p.m. FS2

Baseball: MLB

Seattle at Boston 12:30 p.m. MLBN

Texas at Houston 1 p.m. AT&T-SW

Texas at Houston 1 p.m. BSSW

San Diego at San Francisco (JIP) 3:30 p.m. MLBN

Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees 6 p.m. ESPN

Basketball: Africa League

US Monastir vs. Cape Town 6:30 a.m. NBATV

Zamalek vs. SLAC 11 a.m. NBATV

Pro Basketball: Conference Finals

West G3: Golden State at Dallas 8 p.m. TNT

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Chicago at Washington 2 p.m. ABC

Fishing: Bassmaster Elite Series

2022 Simms Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork 7 a.m. FS1

Football: USFL

Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans 11 a.m. FS1

Houston vs. New Jersey 3 p.m. FOX

Golf

PGA with Buck & Collins 8 a.m. ESPN

PGA Championship 9 a.m. ESPN

PGA Championship noon CBS

IIHF Hockey: Men's World Championship

Kazakhstan vs. Germany 8 a.m. NHLN

Sweden vs. Norway noon NHLN

Pro Hockey: Stanley Cup Playoffs

East G3: Florida at Tampa Bay 12:30 p.m. TNT

East G3: Carolina at NY Rangers 2:30 p.m. ESPN

West G3: Calgary at Edmonton 7 p.m. ESPN2

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

College Lacrosse: Men's NCAA Tournament

QF: Delaware vs. Cornell 11 a.m. ESPNU

QF: Virginia vs. Maryland 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Rodeo

PBR: World Finals 9 a.m. CBSSN

PBR: World Finals 11 a.m. CBS

Soccer: Men

Premier: Everton at Arsenal 10 a.m. CNBC

Premier: Newcastle United at Burnley 10 a.m. GOLF

Premier: Aston Villa at Manchester City 10 a.m. NBC

Premier: Tottenham Hotspur at Norwich City 10 a.m. SYFY

Premier: Wolverhampton at Liverpool 10 a.m. USA

CPL: Atletico Ottawa at FC Edmonton 5 p.m. FS2

MLS: Houston at LA Galaxy 7 p.m. AT&T-SW (A)

MLS: Philadelphia Union at Portland FC 9 p.m. FS1

College Softball: NCAA Tournament

Regional 11 a.m. ESPN2

Regional 11 a.m. SECN

Regional noon ACCN

Regional 1 p.m. ESPN2

Regional 1 p.m. SECN

Regional 1:30 p.m. LHN

Regional 2 p.m. ACCN

Regional 3 p.m. ESPN2

Regional 4 p.m. ACCN

Regional 5 p.m. ESPNU

Regional 7 p.m. ESPNU

Tennis

ATP/WTA: The French Open 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The French Open 7 a.m. BSSW

ATP/WTA: The French Open noon NBC

ATP/WTA: The French Open 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The French Open 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

Radio

MLB: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros, 12:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

