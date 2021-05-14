Sunday, May 16

TV

Auto/Motorsports Racing

NASCAR Cup: Drydene 400 1 p.m. FS1

IMSA WeatherTech: Acura Sports Car Challenge 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

MotoGP: Grand Prix of France 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

NHRA: NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals 5 p.m. FS1

College Baseball

Wake Forest at Virginia 11 a.m. ACCN

Georgia at Florida 11 a.m. SECN

Indiana at Michigan noon ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Mississippi 2 p.m. SECN

Baseball: MLB

Texas at Houston 1 p.m. AT&T-SW

Texas at Houston 1 p.m. BSSW

St. Louis at San Diego 6 p.m. ESPN

Pro Basketball: NBA

Boston at New York 12:15 p.m. ESPN

Memphis at Golden State 2:35 p.m. ESPN

Houston at Atlanta 6 p.m. AT&T-SW

Dallas at Minnesota 7 p.m. BSSW

Pro Basketball: WNBA

New York at Indiana 1 p.m. CBSSN

Phoenix at Connecticut 6 p.m. CBSSN

Bowling

PBA Playoffs: Final 1 p.m. FOX

College Football: FCS Championship

South Dakota St. vs. Sam Houston St. 1 p.m. ABC

Golf

PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson noon GOLF

PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson 2 p.m. CBS

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Classic 2 p.m. GOLF

Pro Hockey: NHL, Stanley Cup Playoffs

East G1: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh 11 a.m. NBC

West G1: Minnesota at Vegas 2 p.m. NBC

Central G1: Tampa Bay at Florida 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

College Lacrosse: NCAA Men

First Round: Bryant at Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU

First Round: Vermont at Maryland 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

First Round: High Point vs. Duke 4 p.m. ESPNU

First Round: Loyola (Md.) at Denver 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

Rodeo

PBR: Wrangler Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle noon CBS

PBR: Wrangler Invitational, Championship Round 3 p.m. CBSSN

Rugby

MLR: Seattle at Old Glory DC 11 a.m. CBSSN

College Rowing

Pac-12 Championships 11 a.m. PAC12N

Soccer: Men

Serie A: Napoli at Fiorentina 5:25 a.m. ESPN2

Premier: Aston Villa at Crystal Palace 6 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur 8 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion 10:25 a.m. NBCSN

USL League One: Union Omaha at Greenville SC 3 p.m. ESPN2

MLS: Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati 3 p.m. FOX

MLS: Columbus SC at New England 5 p.m. ESPN2

Liga MX: Santos Laguna at CF Monterrey 6 p.m. FS2

MLS: LA FC at Seattle 8:30 p.m. FS1

College Softball

Michigan St. at Ohio St. 11 a.m. BTN

Nebraska at Northwestern 1 p.m. BTN

Illinois at Iowa 3 p.m. BTN

NCAA Championship Selection Special 8 p.m. ESPN2

Surfing

WSL Championship Tour: Rip Curl Rottnest Search 8 p.m. FS2

Tennis

ATP/WTA: Italian Open 7:30 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: Geneva, Lyon-ATP; WTA: Belgrade, Parma 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

ATP: Geneva, Lyon-ATP; WTA: Belgrade, Parma 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

College Track & Field

Pac-12 Outdoor Championships 5 p.m. PAC12N

---

Radio

MLB: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros, 12:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.