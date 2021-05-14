Sunday, May 16
TV
Auto/Motorsports Racing
NASCAR Cup: Drydene 400 1 p.m. FS1
IMSA WeatherTech: Acura Sports Car Challenge 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
MotoGP: Grand Prix of France 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
NHRA: NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals 5 p.m. FS1
College Baseball
Wake Forest at Virginia 11 a.m. ACCN
Georgia at Florida 11 a.m. SECN
Indiana at Michigan noon ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Mississippi 2 p.m. SECN
Baseball: MLB
Texas at Houston 1 p.m. AT&T-SW
Texas at Houston 1 p.m. BSSW
St. Louis at San Diego 6 p.m. ESPN
Pro Basketball: NBA
Boston at New York 12:15 p.m. ESPN
Memphis at Golden State 2:35 p.m. ESPN
Houston at Atlanta 6 p.m. AT&T-SW
Dallas at Minnesota 7 p.m. BSSW
Pro Basketball: WNBA
New York at Indiana 1 p.m. CBSSN
Phoenix at Connecticut 6 p.m. CBSSN
Bowling
PBA Playoffs: Final 1 p.m. FOX
College Football: FCS Championship
South Dakota St. vs. Sam Houston St. 1 p.m. ABC
Golf
PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson noon GOLF
PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson 2 p.m. CBS
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Classic 2 p.m. GOLF
Pro Hockey: NHL, Stanley Cup Playoffs
East G1: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh 11 a.m. NBC
West G1: Minnesota at Vegas 2 p.m. NBC
Central G1: Tampa Bay at Florida 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
College Lacrosse: NCAA Men
First Round: Bryant at Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU
First Round: Vermont at Maryland 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
First Round: High Point vs. Duke 4 p.m. ESPNU
First Round: Loyola (Md.) at Denver 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
Rodeo
PBR: Wrangler Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle noon CBS
PBR: Wrangler Invitational, Championship Round 3 p.m. CBSSN
Rugby
MLR: Seattle at Old Glory DC 11 a.m. CBSSN
College Rowing
Pac-12 Championships 11 a.m. PAC12N
Soccer: Men
Serie A: Napoli at Fiorentina 5:25 a.m. ESPN2
Premier: Aston Villa at Crystal Palace 6 a.m. NBCSN
Premier: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur 8 a.m. NBCSN
Premier: Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion 10:25 a.m. NBCSN
USL League One: Union Omaha at Greenville SC 3 p.m. ESPN2
MLS: Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati 3 p.m. FOX
MLS: Columbus SC at New England 5 p.m. ESPN2
Liga MX: Santos Laguna at CF Monterrey 6 p.m. FS2
MLS: LA FC at Seattle 8:30 p.m. FS1
College Softball
Michigan St. at Ohio St. 11 a.m. BTN
Nebraska at Northwestern 1 p.m. BTN
Illinois at Iowa 3 p.m. BTN
NCAA Championship Selection Special 8 p.m. ESPN2
Surfing
WSL Championship Tour: Rip Curl Rottnest Search 8 p.m. FS2
Tennis
ATP/WTA: Italian Open 7:30 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: Geneva, Lyon-ATP; WTA: Belgrade, Parma 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
ATP: Geneva, Lyon-ATP; WTA: Belgrade, Parma 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
College Track & Field
Pac-12 Outdoor Championships 5 p.m. PAC12N
---
Radio
MLB: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros, 12:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)