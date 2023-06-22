Sunday, June 25

TV

High School Athletics

Spotlight 10:30 p.m. BSSW

Auto Racing

FIM Motocross: The MX2 7 a.m. CBSSN

FIM Motocross: The MXGP 8 a.m. CBSSN

FIM MotoGP: Round 8 12:30 p.m. CNBC

IMSA: Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen 1 p.m. USA

NHRA: Summit Racing Equipment Nationals 3 p.m. FOX

NASCAR Cup: The Ally 400 6 p.m. NBC

College Baseball: World Series Final

Golden Spikes Award Show 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Game 2: Florida vs. LSU 2 p.m. ESPN

Game 2: Florida vs. LSU (Ump Cam) 2 p.m. ESPNU

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis 9 a.m. ESPN

Texas at NY Yankees 12:30 p.m. BSSW

Milwaukee at Cleveland 12:30 p.m. MLBN

Arizona at San Francisco 3:30 p.m. MLBN

Houston at LA Dodgers 6 p.m. ESPN

BIG3 Basketball

Week 1: From Chicago noon CBS

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Washington at New York noon ABC

Dallas at Los Angeles 2 p.m. ABC

Bowling: PGA Tour Finals

Group 1 Stepladder Finals 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

Group 2 Stepladder Finals 3:30 p.m. CBSSN

Championship 5:30 p.m. CBSSN

Pro Football

USFL: New Orleans at Birmingham 6 p.m. FOX

Golf

DP World Tour: BMW International Open 6:30 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship noon GOLF

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 1 p.m. NBC

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship 2 p.m. CBS

PGA Tour Champions: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open 2 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

Rugby: Men

Premier Rugby Sevens: Western Conference Kickoff 8 a.m. FS1

Premier Rugby Sevens: Western Conference Kickoff 10 a.m. FS1

MLR: Old Glory DC at New York 5 p.m. FS2

Soccer: Boys

LaLiga Promises U-12 Final 10:30 a.m. ESPNU

Soccer: Men's CONCACAF Gold Cup

Trinidad and Tobago vs. St. Kitts & Nevis 2:30 p.m. FS1

Haiti vs. Qatar 5 p.m. FS1

Mexico vs. Honduras 7:30 p.m. FS1

Soccer: Women

Houston Dash at Angel City 7 p.m. AT&T-SW

Softball: Athletes Unlimited

Team Leach vs. Team Garcia noon ESPNU

Team Warren vs. Team Garcia 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Tennis

ATP: London, Halle; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham, Bad Homburg 5 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Bad Homburg; ATP: Mallorca 11 a.m. TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Eastbourne; WTA: Bad Homburg; ATP: Mallorca 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

---

Radio

Major League Baseball: Texas Rangers at New York Yankees, noon (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed