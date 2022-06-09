Sunday, June 12
TV
Auto/Motorsports Racing
Formula 1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
FIM Motocross: MX2 9 a.m. CBSSN
FIM Motocross: MXGP 10 a.m. CBSSN
FIM Superbike: World Championship noon CNBC
NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix noon NBC
NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota/Save Mart 350 3 p.m. FS1
College Baseball: NCAA Super Regionals
Game 2: North Carolina vs. Arkansas noon ESPN/2/U
Game 3: if necessary noon ESPN/2/U
Game 3: if necessary noon ESPN/2/U
Game 2: Southern Miss vs. Mississippi 3 p.m. ESPN2/U
Game 3: if necessary 3 p.m. ESPN2/U
Game 2: Stanford vs. UConn 6 p.m. ESPN2/U
Game 3: if necessary 6 p.m. ESPN2/U
Game 2: Oregon St. vs. Auburn 9 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball: MLB
Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees 12:30 p.m. MLBN
Miami at Houston 1 p.m. AT&T-SW
Texas at Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. BSSW
Boston at Seattle (JIP) 3:30 p.m. MLBN
NY Mets at LA Angels 6 p.m. ESPN
Pro Basketball: WNBA
Seattle at Dallas 3 p.m. BSSW+
Bowling
PWBA: BVL Classic 4 p.m. CBSSN
Cycling: UCI, The Critérium du Dauphiné
Stage 8: Saint-Alban-Leysse to Plateau de Solaison, 85.4 miles 8:30 a.m. CNBC
Football: USFL
Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans 3 p.m. FOX
Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh 6:30 p.m. FS1
Golf
DP World Tour: Scandinavian Mixed 6:30 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: ShopRite LPGA Classic 11 a.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: ShopRite LPGA Classic noon CBS
PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open noon GOLF
PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open 2 p.m. CBS
PGA Tour Champions: AFI Championship 2 p.m. GOLF
USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI 4 p.m. GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am 7 p.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2
NYRA: America's Day at the Races 3:30 p.m. FS2
Rugby: Men
Premiership SF: Northampton at Leicester 10 a.m. CNBC
MLR Western Eliminator: San Diego at Seattle 9 p.m. FS2
NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury-Bankstown 1 a.m. (Mon) FS2
Soccer: Men
UEFA Nations: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus 8 a.m. FS1
UEFA Nations: Norway vs. Sweden 11 a.m. FS1
UEFA Nations: Spain vs. Czech Republic 1:30 p.m. FS2
MLS: New England at Sporting Kansas City 2 p.m. ABC
Special Olympics
Best Of 2022 U.S. Games noon ABC
Tennis
ATP/WTA: s-Hertogenbosch; WTA: Nottingham 5 a.m. TENNIS
ATP: London, Halle; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
ATP: London, Halle; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS
Track & Field
USATF: NYC Grand Prix 3 p.m. NBC
---
Radio
MLB: Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 12:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)