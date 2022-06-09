Sunday, June 12

TV

Auto/Motorsports Racing

Formula 1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

FIM Motocross: MX2 9 a.m. CBSSN

FIM Motocross: MXGP 10 a.m. CBSSN

FIM Superbike: World Championship noon CNBC

NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix noon NBC

NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota/Save Mart 350 3 p.m. FS1

College Baseball: NCAA Super Regionals

Game 2: North Carolina vs. Arkansas noon ESPN/2/U

Game 3: if necessary noon ESPN/2/U

Game 2: Southern Miss vs. Mississippi 3 p.m. ESPN2/U

Game 3: if necessary 3 p.m. ESPN2/U

Game 2: Stanford vs. UConn 6 p.m. ESPN2/U

Game 3: if necessary 6 p.m. ESPN2/U

Game 2: Oregon St. vs. Auburn 9 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball: MLB

Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees 12:30 p.m. MLBN

Miami at Houston 1 p.m. AT&T-SW

Texas at Chicago White Sox 1 p.m. BSSW

Boston at Seattle (JIP) 3:30 p.m. MLBN

NY Mets at LA Angels 6 p.m. ESPN

Pro Basketball: WNBA

Seattle at Dallas 3 p.m. BSSW+

Bowling

PWBA: BVL Classic 4 p.m. CBSSN

Cycling: UCI, The Critérium du Dauphiné

Stage 8: Saint-Alban-Leysse to Plateau de Solaison, 85.4 miles 8:30 a.m. CNBC

Football: USFL

Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans 3 p.m. FOX

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh 6:30 p.m. FS1

Golf

DP World Tour: Scandinavian Mixed 6:30 a.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: ShopRite LPGA Classic 11 a.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: ShopRite LPGA Classic noon CBS

PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open noon GOLF

PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open 2 p.m. CBS

PGA Tour Champions: AFI Championship 2 p.m. GOLF

USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI 4 p.m. GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am 7 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS2

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 3:30 p.m. FS2

Rugby: Men

Premiership SF: Northampton at Leicester 10 a.m. CNBC

MLR Western Eliminator: San Diego at Seattle 9 p.m. FS2

NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury-Bankstown 1 a.m. (Mon) FS2

Soccer: Men

UEFA Nations: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus 8 a.m. FS1

UEFA Nations: Norway vs. Sweden 11 a.m. FS1

UEFA Nations: Spain vs. Czech Republic 1:30 p.m. FS2

MLS: New England at Sporting Kansas City 2 p.m. ABC

Special Olympics

Best Of 2022 U.S. Games noon ABC

Tennis

ATP/WTA: s-Hertogenbosch; WTA: Nottingham 5 a.m. TENNIS

ATP: London, Halle; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham 4 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

ATP: London, Halle; WTA: Berlin, Birmingham 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS

Track & Field

USATF: NYC Grand Prix 3 p.m. NBC

---

Radio

MLB: Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, 12:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

