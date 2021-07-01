Sunday, July 4
TV
High School Athletics
Spotlight 10:30 p.m. BSSW
Auto Racing
Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix 7:55 a.m. ESPN2
IndyCar: Honda 200 11 a.m. NBC
NASCAR Cup: Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Quik Trip Practice 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
Major League Baseball
Houston at Cleveland noon AT&T-SW
Texas at Seattle 3 p.m. BSSW
All-Star Selection Show 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NY Mets at NY Yankees 6 p.m. ESPN
Texas Rangers Draft Special 10 p.m. BSSW
Cycling: Tour de France
Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes, 90 miles 6:30 a.m. NBCSN
Golf
EPGA: Irish Open 7 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic noon GOLF
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic 2 p.m. CBS
Champions: Dick's Sporting Goods Open 2 p.m. GOLF
LPGA Tour: Volunteers Of America Classic 4:30 p.m. GOLF
Horse Racing
America's Day at the Races noon FS1
Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series 4 p.m. NBCSN
Lacrosse: Men
PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Archers LC 2 p.m. NBC
Rugby
MLR: Toronto at Old Glory DC 5 p.m. FS1
Track & Field
American Track League 2 p.m. ESPN
---
Radio
MLB: Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners, 2:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)