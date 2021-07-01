Sunday, July 4

TV

High School Athletics

Spotlight 10:30 p.m. BSSW

Auto Racing

Formula 1: Austrian Grand Prix 7:55 a.m. ESPN2

IndyCar: Honda 200 11 a.m. NBC

NASCAR Cup: Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Quik Trip Practice 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

Major League Baseball

Houston at Cleveland noon AT&T-SW

Texas at Seattle 3 p.m. BSSW

All-Star Selection Show 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NY Mets at NY Yankees 6 p.m. ESPN

Texas Rangers Draft Special 10 p.m. BSSW

Cycling: Tour de France

Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes, 90 miles 6:30 a.m. NBCSN

Golf

EPGA: Irish Open 7 a.m. GOLF

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic noon GOLF

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic 2 p.m. CBS

Champions: Dick's Sporting Goods Open 2 p.m. GOLF

LPGA Tour: Volunteers Of America Classic 4:30 p.m. GOLF

Horse Racing

America's Day at the Races noon FS1

Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series 4 p.m. NBCSN

Lacrosse: Men

PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Archers LC 2 p.m. NBC

Rugby

MLR: Toronto at Old Glory DC 5 p.m. FS1

Track & Field

American Track League 2 p.m. ESPN

---

Radio

MLB: Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners, 2:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

