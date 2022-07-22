Sports on TV

Saturday, July 23

3ICE HOCKEY

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 6: Team LeClair vs. Team Mullen, Team Murphy vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Trottier vs. Team Fuhr, Pittsburgh

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Western

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

8:45 a.m.

ESPNU — W Series: Round 4 Race, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

9:30 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice & Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

12 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

4 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-VeeDeals.Com 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

8 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Sharon Speedway, Hartford Township, Ohio

CYCLING

8 a.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 25-mile individual time trial, Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour, France

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

9 a.m.

CNBC — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Girls' Junior Championship: Championship Match, The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky.

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

5 p.m.

CNBC — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Haskell Invitational, Monmouth Park Racetrack, Oceanport, N.J.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Redwoods vs. Atlas, Fairfield, Conn.

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Waters, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Game 1)

4 p.m.

FS1 — Houston at Seattle

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Game 2) OR San Francisco at LA Dodgers

9 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Oakland

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Urawa, Saitama, Japan

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. FC Bayern Munich, Green Bay, Wis.

10:55 p.m.

FS2 — Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona, Las Vegas

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: France vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Rotherham, England

TBT BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Syracuse Regional: TBD, Round of 32, Syracuse, N.Y.

2 p.m.

ESPN — Syracuse Regional: TBD, Round of 32, Syracuse, N.Y.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-WTA Final; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-WTA Final; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Day 9 - Morning Session, Eugene, Ore.

8 p.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 9 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.

9 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Day 9 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at New York

10 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Las Vegas

X GAMES

1 p.m.

ABC — Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California ---

Sunday, July 24

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Lenovo French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lommel, Belgium

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgium

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

3 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee Salute To Farmers 300, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The DENSO Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 6: Tri State vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Power vs. Aliens, Bivouac vs. Killer 3's, Dallas

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Toronto at Saskatchewan

CYCLING

10 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 21, 70 miles, Paris La Défense Arena to the Champs-Élysées, France

3 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Women's Tour de France, Stage 1, 51 miles, Paris (Eiffel Tower) to Champs-Élysées, France (Taped)

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

9 a.m.

CNBC — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

4 a.m. (Monday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — The Alliance Fastpitch All-Star Game: American vs. National, Kokomo, Ind.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Cannons vs. Archers, Fairfield, Conn.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Chrome vs. Waterdogs, Fairfield, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — The 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Diego at NY Mets

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at LA Galaxy

6 a.m. (Monday)

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Gamba Osaka, Suita, Japan

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7:45 p.m.

FS2 — The America Cup: Chile vs. Venezuela, Fifth-Place Match, Armenia, Colombia

TBT BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Dayton Regional: Athletics Miami vs. TMT, Round of 64, Dayton, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Virginia Regional: Virginia Dream vs. Best Virginia, Round of 64, Charleston, W.V.

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP Final

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Final

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta Open Women's Exhibition

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

8 p.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 10 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.

9 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Day 10 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Indiana

6 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Seattle

X GAMES

1 p.m.

ABC — Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California ---

 
 

