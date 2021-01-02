Sunday, Jan. 3

TV

High School Athletics

Spotlight 10:30 p.m. FSSW

Wisconsin at Penn St. 11 a.m. BTN

Lehigh at Lafayette 3 p.m. CBSSN 

St. Joseph's at Rhode Island 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

Ohio St. at Minnesota 4:30 p.m. BTN

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech 5 p.m. ACCN

Navy at Bucknell 5 p.m. CBSSN

Southern Illinois at Drake 5 p.m. ESPNU

Houston at SMU 6 p.m. ESPN2

Northwestern at Michigan 6:30 p.m. BTN

College Basketball: Women

Clemson at Miami 11 a.m. ACCN

Duquesne at Dayton 11 a.m. CBSSN

Houston at Central Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU

Kentucky at Mississippi St. noon ESPN2

North Carolina at Pittsburgh noon FSSW

Texas A&M at Florida noon SECN

Boston College at NC State 1 p.m. ACCN

George Washington at Fordham 1 p.m. CBSSN

California at Arizona 1 p.m. PAC12N

Iowa State at Texas 2 p.m. ESPN2

Georgia at Auburn 2 p.m. SECN

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame 3 p.m. ACCN

UCLA at Oregon 3 p.m. PAC12N

Michigan at Northwestern 4 p.m. ESPN2

Missouri at Arkansas 4 p.m. SECN

Stanford at Arizona St. 5 p.m. PAC12N

Pro Basketball

Boston at Detroit 2 p.m. NBATV

Washington at Brooklyn 5 p.m. NBATV

Dallas at Chicago 7 p.m. FSSW

Portland at Golden State 7:30 p.m. NBATV

Pro Football

Pittsburgh at Cleveland noon CBS

Dallas at NY Giants noon FOX

Arizona at LA Rams 3:25 p.m. CBS

Green Bay at Chicago 3:25 p.m. FOX

Washington at Philadelphia 7:20 p.m. NBC

Cowboys Game Night 10 p.m. FSSW

Rugby

Premiership: Bath at Leicester 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

Skiing

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup 2 p.m. NBC

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup 3:30 p.m. NBC

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup 5:30 p.m. NBCSN

Soccer

Serie A: Crotone at Inter Milan 5:25 a.m. ESPN2

Premier: Leicester City at Newcastle United 8:10 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Manchester City at Chelsea 10:25 a.m. NBCSN

---

Radio

Pro Football: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, noon (KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler-Longview; KPYN 900-AM/99.5-FM, Atlanta; KGAS 104.3-FM, Carthage; KCKL 95.9-FM, Malakoff; KMHT 103.9-FM, Marshall; KPXI 100.7-FM, Overton; KFYN 104.3-FM, Paris; KKTK 1400-AM, Texarkana)

Pro Football: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 3:25 p.m. (KGAS 1590-AM, Carthage; KBPC 93.5-FM, Crockett; KWRD 1460-AM, Henderson; KSML 1260-AM, Lufkin; 1450-AM, Marshall

Pro Football: Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Recommended For You


TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.