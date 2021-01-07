Sunday, Jan. 10

TV

High School Athletics

Spotlight 10:30 p.m. FSSW

College Basketball: Men

Providence at Xavier 11 a.m. FOX

Minnesota a Iowa 1:30 p.m. BTN

Cincinnati at Wichita St. 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech 5 p.m. ACCN

Indiana at Nebraska 5 p.m. BTN

Colgate at Boston U. 5 p.m. CBSSN

Loyola-Chicago at Drake 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Maryland at Illinois 7 p.m. BTN

College Basketball: Women

Clemson at Louisville 11 a.m. ACCN

Davidson at Rhode Island 11 a.m. CBSSN

Dayton at George Washington 11 a.m. ESPNU

Florida at Georgia 11 a.m. SECN

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech 1 p.m. ACCN

St. Joseph's at La Salle 1 p.m. CBSSN

Alabama at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SECN

Boston College at Wake Forest 3 p.m. ACCN

Iowa St. at Texas Tech 3 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon at California 3 p.m. PAC12N

Texas A&M at Arkansas 3 p.m. SECN

South Carolina at Kentucky 4 p.m. ESPN

North Florida at Stetson 5 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi at Mississippi St. 5 p.m. SECN

Pro Basketball

Utah at Detroit 2 p.m. NBATV

Miami at Boston 6 p.m. NBATV

Biathlon

IBU: Biathlon World Cup 11 a.m. NBCSN

IBU: Biathlon World Cup noon NBCSN

Bobsledding

IBSF: World Cup 2 p.m. NBCSN

Pro Football

Baltimore at Tennessee noon ABC

Baltimore at Tennessee noon ESPN

Baltimore at Tennessee (Film Room) noon ESPN2

Baltimore at Tennessee (Watch Party) noon FREEFORM

Chicago at New Orleans 3:40 p.m. CBS 

Chicago at New Orleans 3:40 p.m. NICKELODEON

Cleveland at Pittsburgh 7:15 p.m. NBC

Golf

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions 3 p.m. NBC 

PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions 5 p.m. GOLF

College Gymnastics

Arizona St. at Oklahoma 2 p.m. FSSW

Rugby

Premiership: London at Harlequins 9 a.m. NBCSN

Skiing

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup 1 p.m. NBCSN

Soccer: Men

Serie A: Lazio at Parma 7:55 a.m. ESPN2

Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Laguna 7 p.m. FS1

Soccer: Women

FASL: Manchester United at Everton 6 a.m. NBCSN

Tennis

WTA: Abu Dhabi 5 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Delray 11:30 a.m. TENNIS

WTA: Delray 5 p.m. TENNIS

WTA: Abu Dhabi midnight TENNIS

WTA: Abu Dhabi 5 a.m. (Mon) TENNIS 

College Wrestling

Illinois at Indiana 11 a.m. BTN

---

Radio

Pro Football: Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans, 11:30 a.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Pro Football: Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints, 3:15 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

Pro Football: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

