Sunday, Jan. 1

TV

College Basketball: Men

Indiana State at Valparaiso 1 p.m. ESPN+

Cornell at Dartmouth 1 p.m. ESPN+

Providence at DePaul 1:30 p.m. FS1

Cincinnati at Temple 2 p.m. ESPN

Tulsa at SMU 2 p.m. ESPNU

USC at Washington State 2 p.m. PAC-12N

Maryland at Michigan 3:30 p.m. FS1

Memphis at Tulane 4 p.m. ESPN

Belmont at Southern Illinois 4 p.m. ESPNU

Iowa at Penn State 4:30 p.m. BTN

Butler at Georgetown 5:30 p.m. FS1

UCLA at Washington 6 p.m. PAC12

Ohio State at Northwestern 6:30 p.m. ESPN+

College Basketball: Women

Boston College at Notre Dame 11 a.m. ACCN

Villanova at Xavier 11 a.m. CBSSN

Alabama at Tennessee 11 a.m. SECN

Nebraska at Indiana noon BTN

Wake Forest at Clemson 1 p.m. ACCN

Davidson at Fordham 1 p.m. CBSSN

Florida at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SECN

Iowa at Illinois 2 p.m. BTN

North Carolina at Virginia Tech 3 p.m. ACCN

Air Force at New Mexico 3 p.m. CBSSN

Missouri at Auburn 3 p.m. SECN

USC at Oregon 4 p.m. PAC12N

Mississippi at Mississippi St. 5 p.m. SECN

Pro Football: NFL

Denver at Kansas City noon CBS

New Orleans at Philadelphia noon FOX

Minnesota at Green Bay 3:25 p.m. CBS

Pittsburgh at Baltimore 7:15 p.m. NBC

Pro Hockey: NHL

NY Rangers at Florida 4 p.m. NHLN

NY Islanders at Seattle 7 p.m. ESPN

Soccer: Men

England Championship: Blackburn Rovers vs. Cardiff City 6 a.m. ESPN+

Premier: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa 8 a.m. Peacock

England Championship: Blackpool vs. Sunderland 9 a.m. ESPN+

Premier: Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea 10:30 a.m. Peacock

---

Pro Football

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.