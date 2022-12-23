Sunday, Dec. 25
TV
Major League Baseball (Ranger Marathon, 2022)
June 16: Rangers at Tigers noon BSSW
May 30: Rays at Rangers 2 p.m. BSSW
May 18: Angels at Rangers 4 p.m. BSSW
June 25: Nationals at Rangers 6 p.m. BSSW
Sept. 13: Atheltics at Rangers 8 p.m. BSSW
Oct. 5: Yankees at Rangers 10 p.m. BSSW
College Basketball: Men
Diamond Head Classic 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
Diamdon Head Classic 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
DePaul at Creighton 3:30 p.m. FOX
Diamond Head Classic 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
Diamond Head Classic 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
Pro Basketball: NBA
Philadelphia at New York 11 a.m. ABC
Philadelphia at New York 11 a.m. ESPN
LA Lakers at Dallas 1:30 p.m. ABC
LA Lakers at Dallas 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Milwaukee at Boston 4 p.m. ABC
Milwaukee at Boston 4 p.m. ESPN
Memphis at Golden State 7 p.m. ABC
Memphis at Golden State 7 p.m. ESPN
Phoenix at Denver 9:30 p.m. ABC
Phoenix at Denver 9:30 p.m. ESPN
Pro Football: NFL
Green Bay at Miami noon FOX
Denver at LA Rams 3:30 p.m. CBS
Tampa Bay at Arizona 7:20 p.m. NBC
---
Radio
Pro Football: NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)