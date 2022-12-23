Sunday, Dec. 25

TV

Major League Baseball (Ranger Marathon, 2022)

June 16: Rangers at Tigers noon BSSW

May 30: Rays at Rangers 2 p.m. BSSW

May 18: Angels at Rangers 4 p.m. BSSW

June 25: Nationals at Rangers 6 p.m. BSSW

Sept. 13: Atheltics at Rangers 8 p.m. BSSW

Oct. 5: Yankees at Rangers 10 p.m. BSSW

College Basketball: Men

Diamond Head Classic 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Diamdon Head Classic 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

DePaul at Creighton 3:30 p.m. FOX

Diamond Head Classic 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Diamond Head Classic 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Pro Basketball: NBA

Philadelphia at New York 11 a.m. ABC

Philadelphia at New York 11 a.m. ESPN

LA Lakers at Dallas 1:30 p.m. ABC

LA Lakers at Dallas 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Milwaukee at Boston 4 p.m. ABC

Milwaukee at Boston 4 p.m. ESPN

Memphis at Golden State 7 p.m. ABC

Memphis at Golden State 7 p.m. ESPN

Phoenix at Denver 9:30 p.m. ABC

Phoenix at Denver 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Pro Football: NFL

Green Bay at Miami noon FOX

Denver at LA Rams 3:30 p.m. CBS

Tampa Bay at Arizona 7:20 p.m. NBC

Radio

Pro Football: NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

