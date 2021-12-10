Sunday, Dec. 12

TV

High School Athletics

Spotlight 10:30 p.m. BSSW

Auto Racing

Formula 1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

Roberto Clemente PBL Baseball

All Star Game 3 p.m. FS2

College Basketball: Men

Merrimack at Indiana 11 a.m. BTN

No Room For Racism Classic: Florida St. vs. South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2

Colgate at St. John's 11 a.m. FS1

Purdue vs. NC State 1 p.m. BTN

Virginia Tech at Dayton 1 p.m. ESPN2

Villanova at Baylor 2 p.m. ABC

Kent St. at West Virginia 3 p.m. ESPN2

NJIT at Northwestern 3 p.m. ESPNU

Florida vs. Maryland 3:30 p.m. BTN

Long Beach St. at USC 4 p.m. PAC12N

Monmouth at Pittsburgh 6 p.m. ACCN

Oregon at Stanford 6 p.m. PAC12N

Rutgers at Seton Hall 6:30 p.m. FS1

College Basketball: Women 

Jimmy V Classic: Kentucky at Louisville noon ESPN

Florida St. at Florida noon SECN

Jimmy V Classic: Maryland at South Carolina 2 p.m. ESPN

Boise St. at Washington St. 2 p.m. PAC12N

New Orleans at Auburn 2 p.m. SECN

UALR at Arkansas 4 p.m. SECN

Indiana at Ohio St. 6 p.m. BTN

Pro Basketball

G-League: Cleveland at Wisconsin noon NBATV

NBA: Dallas at Oklahoma City 6 p.m. BSSW

High School Football

Scoreboard noon BSSW

Pro Football

NFL: Texans 360 6:30 a.m. BSSW

NFL: Texans Extra Points 7 a.m. BSSW

NFL: Pro Football Weekly 7:30 a.m. BSSW

NFL: Las Vegas at Kansas City noon CBS

NFL: Dallas at Washington noon FOX

NFL: Buffalo at Tampa Bay 3:25 p.m. CBS

CFL Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton 5 p.m. ESPN2

NFL: Chicago at Green Bay 7:20 p.m. NBC

NFL: Cowboys Game Night 10 p.m. BSSW

Golf

PGA Tour: QBE Shootout noon GOLF

PGA Tour: QBE Shootout 1 p.m. NBC

Pro Hockey

AHL: Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 2 p.m. NHLN

Horse Racing

NYRA: America's Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS1

Rugby

European Champions Cup: Sale at Ospreys 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

College Soccer: Men's NCAA Final

Clemson vs. Washington 1 p.m. ESPNU

Soccer: Men 

Premier: West Ham United at Burnley 7:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Everton at Crystal Palace 10:25 a.m. NBCSN

Serie A: Lazio at Sassuolo 11 a.m. CBSSN

Serie A: Cagliari at Inter Milan 1:45 p.m. CBSSN

Winter Sports

Skiing/Snowboarding noon NBC

Skiing/Snowboarding 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

Biathlon: Men's Relay 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

Biathlon: Women's Pursuit 6 p.m. NBCSN

Biathlon: Women's Sprint 7 p.m. NBCSN

Speedskating 8 p.m. NBCSN

College Wrestling

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma 5 p.m. ESPNU

---

Radio

Pro Football: NFL, Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins, 11:30 a.m. (KPYN 900-AM/99.5-FM, Atlanta; KGAS 104.3-FM, Carthage; KCKL 95.9-FM, Malakoff; KMHT 103.9-FM, Marshall; KPXI 100.7-FM, Overton; KFYN 104.3-FM, Paris; KKTK 1400-AM, Texarkana; KOOI 106.5-FM, Tyler; Spanish: KVLL 94.7-FM, Lufkin)

Pro Football: NFL, Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 6:30 p.m. (The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview)

 
 

